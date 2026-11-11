The Best Fantasy Movie of All Time Has a Forgotten ’90s Cartoon Sequel (And It Undoes the Ending Entirely)

Hands down, there is no fantasy movie quite as beloved as The Wizard of Oz. Released in 1939, audiences are still talking about it. From the ruby slippers to the Wicked Witch, there’s something for everyone, and there’s no doubting its influence on pop culture. The Wizard of Oz has inspired musicals — The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz, and Wicked — along with movie spinoffs and prequels such as 2013’s Oz: The Great and Powerful.

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In the 1990s, DiC Animation City created an animated sequel series to the Wizard of Oz, while keeping the same name of the film. The Wizard of Oz brought back all the fan-favorite characters — even the Wicked Witch of the West that supposedly died at the end of the film — for yet another adventure in Oz. While the ending of The Wizard of Oz implies that Oz isn’t real but rather a figment of Dorothy’s imagination, The Wizard of Oz tv series completely disregards that. Oz is real, and through her pair of ruby slippers, Dorothy’s able to return.

Dorothy’s Return to Oz

The general premise of the animated series is that Dorothy returns to Oz, finding a land that’s turned for the worst under the control of the Wicked Witch. While the Wicked Witch did die in the film, the series posits that the Flying Monkeys managed to resurrect her. It’s a logical choice for the show — it allows it to create new stories with fan favorite characters without breaking the world too much — but it’s baffling to think that resurrection has just never been mentioned before. Is it something only the monkeys can do? Can the Wicked Witch do it herself as well?

With the Wicked Witch back alive, she’s conquered the Emerald City and subjected the Wizard to an awful limbo — he’s trapped in a never-ending wind. The Witch must’ve been revived immediately after the events of the film, and depending on how long it takes to conquer the Emerald City, not much time must have gone by.

The main mechanic of Dorothy’s return to Oz is the iconic ruby slippers. Supposedly, they showed up on her doorstep one day, and she figured why not return to Oz. It goes against her homesickness from the end of the film, but again feels like a necessary concession for creating a sequel to the Wizard of Oz, unless you’re going to have another magical tornado.

Why Sequels Can’t Help but be Forgotten

People inevitably remember the Wizard of Oz but often forget its sequels. Part of the charm of the original The Wizard of Oz is its simple logic. The characters have to follow the shiny Yellow Brick Road to see the Wizard, who will solve their problems. The Wizard wants them to defeat the Wicked Witch, the bad guy, and then, he’ll grant them their wish. A Scarecrow wants a brain, a Tin Man wants a heart, and the Cowardly Lion wants courage.

Sequels inevitably make things more complicated. For example, the original Wizard of Oz gave the ruby slippers one purpose. Two clicks and they would take Dorothy home. There was never a notion of them ever bringing her back. The 1990s sequel, however, gave them a few different tasks. Despite Glinda telling Dorothy to only use the slippers as a last resort, Dorothy goes against the Good Witch’s warning. She frequently uses the slippers, despite them rarely helping in the way she wants. The number of clicks to activate them in the movie was three times, but one episode has Dorothy click her heels an additional time, as if it’ll make it more powerful.

Moreover, The Wizard of Oz animated series is hardly the only sequel to the classic film. Five years prior, Walt Disney Productions released Return to Oz. Based on L. Frank Baum’s The Marvelous Land of Oz and Ozma of Oz, Return to Oz brought back Dorothy Gale, but none of the others. In a similar plot to the animated series, Oz has been taken over by a cruel ruler and it’s up to Dorothy, and her new friends, to save it. Instead of resurrecting the Wicked Witch, however, Return to Oz features new antagonists, the Nome King and Princess Mombi.

Return to Oz was not a box office success and many criticized its darker tone — it’s too scary for children — compared to the original Wizard of Oz. Unlike the animated series, however, Return to Oz has garnered a cult classic status among its fans and is arguably a more faithful adaptation of the Oz novels than even the 1939 film.

We want to hear from you in the comments! Which sequel or follow-up to the Wizard of Oz comes closest to capturing its magic? Do any?