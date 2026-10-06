The Best Gangster Movie of the 2000s Turns 20, And the Ensemble Cast Is Still Unbeatable in 2026

It was October 6, 2006, and Martin Scorsese released a gangster movie that seemed almost unfair from the start. It had Leonardo DiCaprio. It had Matt Damon. It had Jack Nicholson. Then the credits kept going. There was Martin Sheen. Alec Baldwin. Mark Wahlberg. Vera Farmiga. Ray Winstone. At some point, you could almost imagine Scorsese walking into a casting meeting and saying, “Who else do we have?” Then somebody would name another great actor, and he’d say, “Perfect. Put them in.”

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That cast was only part of the reason The Departed became such a monster. The movie had the tension, the Boston setting, the double-crosses, and enough questionable decisions to make you yell at the screen. But something else has become clearer with time. The film’s biggest strength may be how ridiculously well all those actors fit together. Twenty years later, that still feels unusual. And once you remember who was actually in this movie, the question becomes pretty simple: has another gangster ensemble really topped it? This movie was definitely able to set a new standard for the crime genre in Hollywood.

The Departed Had the Best Gangster Movie Cast of the 2000s

There is a fun game you can play with The Departed. Try naming an actor. Then try remembering what they were doing in this movie. DiCaprio was Billy Costigan, a cop sent undercover into Frank Costello’s crew. Damon was Colin Sullivan, another cop with a very different secret. Nicholson was Costello, which basically meant Scorsese gave Jack Nicholson permission to be Jack Nicholson inside a Boston crime movie. And let’s not forget, this was all lifted pretty much one-for-one from the original Hong Kong movie Infernal Affairs by Andrew Lau. There are also many other great gangster films that nobody seems to talk about.

If the cast wasn’t confusing enough, then Mark Wahlberg shows up as Dignam. Suddenly, the movie gets a tad bit funnier—but in a gangster way. Dignam just has a talent for making everyone around him miserable. Baldwin brings another flavor of that energy. Sheen gives the police side some weight. Farmiga gives the chaos a human center. Even the smaller roles stick. The Departed took an enormous cast, kept it tight, and made it easy to keep track of everyone. Nobody feels like they’re arbitrarily there because the studio wanted another famous face on the poster. Everyone has a specific job. Everyone leaves a mark. The cast is stacked, but it never feels crowded. Also, having so many big names makes audiences pay even more attention to every character and action because they might not be sure how it will affect the plot and story. That’s a big reason The Departed still works so well in 2026.

Twenty Years Later, The Departed Still Has an Ensemble Hollywood Would Struggle to Recreate

This is where watching The Departed again gets a bit more surprising. You start noticing actors who might have had a major role in another movie. But here, they’re sharing their scenes with more important characters. Anthony Anderson is in there. David O’Hara is in the picture. Ray Winstone is there being terrifying without needing to start screaming at everyone in his usual high-pitched voice and maniacal laughter. There is so much talent packed into the movie that you can forget how absurd the whole thing looks on paper. Then a scene hits, somebody delivers a great line, and you remember. Oh, right. That’s that guy. Funny enough, there was only one famous actor missing from this crime drama.

The Academy noticed, too. The Departed won Best Picture at the 2007 Oscars, along with Best Director for Scorsese, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing. But awards aren’t really the reason the cast has held up. The reason is how they all interacted and intertwined their arcs. The actors push against each other. Some scenes are tense. Some are funny. Some are both at once. Nobody gets to coast on being famous. Even Nicholson’s enormous personality has to bounce off everyone else’s. That’s what makes the ensemble so special. The Departed didn’t just assemble a great cast. It somehow found the exact group of actors who could make this particular movie work. Twenty years later, that cast is still the best part of this movie.

Twenty years later, The Departed still feels like a city full of ghosts, where every face carries a secret and every friendship comes with a price. Maybe that’s why the cast still hits so hard. In Boston, nobody gets a clean ending. They just get the bill.