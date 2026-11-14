The Greatest Sci-Fi Movie Franchise of All Time Is Clear, Even If Rotten Tomatoes Tells Another Story

Science fiction is easily one of the most popular movie genres, with it consistently spawning blockbuster hits and critical darlings. Some of the biggest franchises of today are sci-fi, like the MCU, the DCU, Star Wars, Star Trek, Avatar, and more.

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So, when it comes to discussing the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time, there are a lot of candidates. It wasn’t easy, but after examining factors like critical reception, longevity, and significance, we know the answer, and it may be shocking.

Planet of the Apes Is The Greatest Sci-Fi Franchise Of All Time (Even If All The Movies Aren’t Perfect)

Beginning its life as a 1963 French novel titled La Planète des singes, the Planet of the Apes movie franchise has become one of the biggest sci-fi series ever. From the 1968 original to 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, 10 films have been released, spanning a variety of tones, stories, and spins on the central conceit of a planet populated by highly advanced apes.

When a franchise begins with a movie as great as 1968’s Planet of the Apes, it’s hard for it not to be in the running. The film features incredible makeup and costumes, defining the look of the franchise for decades. Charlton Heston gives a career-best performance, which is saying a lot considering how many legendary movies the actor was in. Plus, the film has one of the most iconic plot twists of all time. Planet of the Apes is a perfect movie, and it’s understandable why so many sequels have attempted to live up to the magic.

This brings us to our one main counterargument against Planet of the Apes being the greatest sci-fi movie franchise: the original series sequels. The third film, Escape from the Planet of the Apes, is actually quite good, while Beneath, Conquest, and Battle range from average to bad. However, these films fully flesh out the sci-fi world and concept that was introduced in the first film. The sequels are truly interested in worldbuilding, introducing things like mutants and time travel. For fans who are interested in sci-fi ideas, these sequels are the perfect place to look, as they play with a variety of the most popular genre tropes.

Many great sci-fi franchises are plagued by a really bad remake, and Tim Burton’s 2001 film ticks that box. However, Planet of the Apes got a second wind in 2011 with the release of Rise of the Planet of the Apes. This film began a trilogy that follows a revolutionary ape named Caesar as he liberates ape-kind. The prequel series chronicles the events that birthed the titular planet of the apes, and it is perfect. Each film in the trilogy is better than the last, with 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes arguably being the franchise’s best entry. Most sci-fi franchises would beg for a trilogy as great as this one, but for Planet of the Apes, it’s just three entries in a line of great movies. The Planet of the Apes trilogy is on par with The Lord of the Rings films, and it is easily the greatest sci-fi movie trilogy ever.

Then, 2024’s Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes attempted to recapture the magic of the prequel series, and it pulled it off masterfully. The film manages to move the story world forward while building on the themes and ideas that the series introduced, and it is just as good as its predecessor. For the first time, the world of the prequel series began to feel like the world in the original series, bringing the franchise full circle. The Planet of the Apes franchise features five incredible films and several other good ones, and while there are some bad entries, almost no other franchise can match the quantity and quality of Planet of the Apes.

The Planet of the Apes Franchise Has A Bright Future

The Planet of the Apes franchise isn’t over, and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has set up a bright future for the series. A new film has been announced, and it will be directed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Matt Shakman and War of the Worlds‘ Josh Friedman. The film will hit theaters on May 14, 2027, although very few details are known about the movie’s story.

Although the box office of Kingdom means that the next film won’t be a direct sequel, the 2024 film proved that new stories could be told within the world of the prequel trilogy. This is incredibly exciting, as future entries could see new, interesting filmmakers enter the franchise and tell their own story. There is so much potential in the world of Planet of the Apes, and I can’t wait to see how it grows moving forward.

What is your favorite Planet of the Apes film? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!