The MCU Can Finally Show One of Thanos’ Most Terrifying Displays of Power Years After Endgame

A new MCU movie may have just been announced, and it could finally bring Thanos back into the fold years after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Through the Infinity Saga, Thanos was the big bad of the MCU, with his Snap being the most destructive act in the franchise’s history. However, another one of Thanos’ most evil deeds was shown offscreen, and this movie can finally show what happened.

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The MCU has already introduced many of Marvel Comics’ most popular superheroes, whether in mainline movies or the various Netflix or Disney+ TV shows. Because of this, the MCU has mostly moved on to introducing major characters that it has only recently gotten the rights to, such as those part of the Fantastic Four or X-Men brands. However, one now may finally be getting a movie.

A Nova Movie Can Finally Show Off Thanos’ Destruction Of The Nova Corps

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After years of waiting, Deadline has reported that an MCU Nova movie is finally in development. While the Nova Corps have existed in the MCU since 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the superhero of the same name has never appeared in a movie or TV show, despite the James Gunn film pretty clearly setting him up. Luckily, it has been reported that Loki creator Michael Waldron is working on a pitch for a Nova film, with him writing and possibly directing the movie if Marvel Studios greenlights it.

The Nova Corps haven’t been heard from in a while, and this is mostly because they no longer exist. After the events of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Power Stone fell into the hands of the Nova Corps, with them holding it at their base on the planet Xandar after the defeat of Ronan. However, Thanos destroyed the Nova Corps ahead of the events of Infinity War, with him taking the Power Stone and intercepting the Asgardian ship in order to continue his quest. The Nova Corps hasn’t returned since, with them seemingly never recovering from the battle with Thanos and the Black Order.

Unfortunately, since Thanos’ destruction of the Nova Corps wasn’t seen on screen, we have no idea how it went down or what the state of the Nova Corps is. Luckily, the Nova movie opens the opportunity for us to finally see it. A flashback scene could show what happened to the Nova Corps, setting up the events of the film. Bringing back Thanos for an opening battle scene would be a big deal, as a recognizable villain could draw unfamiliar audiences into a new MCU story. Thanos’ destruction of the Nova Corps has been one of the biggest lingering questions surrounding the franchise since Infinity War‘s release, and it would be a shame for the MCU to pass up the opportunity to finally show it.

Thanos’ Xandar Destruction Perfectly Sets Up Richard Rider’s Origin Story

If the Nova movie shows Thanos’ destruction of the Nova Corps, it wouldn’t just be an Infinity War reference. Instead, it would perfectly set up the story of Richard Rider. While several characters have taken on the Nova mantle, Richard Rider is the most notable, meaning that he will probably be the version featured in the first Nova movie. In Marvel Comics, Rider is an everyday New Yorker who is randomly chosen by an alien named Rhomann Dey. Dey is the last survivor of the Nova Corps, which had been destroyed by a villainous alien named Zorr. So, Dey picks Rider to be the new Nova Prime, hoping that he can carry on the legacy of the Nova Corps as an intergalactic superhero.

This comic book original story is already incredibly similar to the events that the MCU has set up, with the only exception being who destroyed the Nova Corps. Using this as the launchpad for Rider in the MCU is easily the best option, as the only other choices are to abandon the comic book origin entirely or to retell an incredibly similar story for the sake of adding Zorr.

Another major benefit of this is that it would give Rider a common enemy with many of the MCU’s other heroes. Rider has already seen the destruction that Thanos caused on Earth, so even though Thanos isn’t around anymore, it ties Rider’s motivation to the Avengers. This would immediately plug the Nova movie into the wider MCU rather than sectioning him off into his own cosmic saga, making the franchise feel more cohesive.