The MCU’s Perfect Nova Casting Is Obvious & Avengers: Doomsday’s Writer Agrees

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has more characters than it knows what to do with. Despite getting a solo movie all the way back in Phase 4 that’s as good as anything Marvel Studios has put out in the last six years, Shang-Chi is still waiting around for his sequel. His consultation prize is landing one of the highly coveted chairs in Avengers: Doomsday. Shang-Chi’s role in the movie is a mystery at this point, but he’s in the same boat as every other character, as the powers that be are being tight-lipped about the MCU’s next big event. The only guarantee is that Doctor Doom will show his face and make life difficult for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

It’s hard to imagine that Doomsday will introduce many characters outside of Doom. After all, he’s going to have his hands full with not only the Avengers but the Fantastic Four and X-Men as well. However, there’s always a small sliver of hope that a character that’s been waiting patiently for their chance will get the call. One of Doomsday‘s writers even has an idea of who could play a hero that fans can’t wait to see on the big screen.

While promoting his latest project, Chad Powers, Loki creator Michael Waldron spoke with The Playlist and mentioned that he thinks Glen Powell would be a good fit for a particular Marvel hero. “He’d be a pretty good Nova,” he said.

Nova already has significant ties to the MCU, with the Nova Corps appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, helping the titular team fight back against Ronan the Accuser. The organization also makes its presence felt in the animated project Marvel Zombies. Marvel Studios has yet to pull the trigger on bringing Nova into the fold, though, and the delay likely has something to do with the TV series about the hero that’s hit a few bumps in the road.

Having a rising star like Powell sign up would be a good way to guarantee that Nova doesn’t sit on the back burner for much longer. It might not even take much convincing on Marvel’s part, since Powell has mentioned his interest in playing a superhero role in the past.

Glen Powell Isn’t Above Being in a Superhero Movie

Despite appearing in hit films like Top Gun: Maverick and Hit Man, Powell hasn’t forgotten where he came from. One of his earliest jobs was playing a stockbroker whom Bane terrorizes in The Dark Knight Rises. While it wasn’t a glamorous role, it gave him an appreciation for the genre that endures to this day.

In 2024, Powell explained during a discussion with The Playlist that he’s game for a superhero role; he’s just waiting for one of the big studios to reach out.

“You know, I’ve never gotten a call from DC or Marvel, but I’m a fan of everything they do,” he explained. “I just saw Deadpool & Wolverine. I freaking had a blast. I think what Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds did with that is extraordinary and just such a fun flavor for audiences. And I cheer for them, and I love what [they do.]”

