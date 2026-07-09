Nova TV Series Gets a Major Update More Than a Year After Marvel Hit Pause

If there is one Marvel project (that isn’t Blade) that fans have almost given up hope for, it’s Nova. The project was first developed as a film back in 2022, then transitioned to a television series a year later, put on hold while Marvel made some adjustments, and then picked up steam again in 2024 only for Marvel to hit the pause button in 2025 on Nova as well as Strange Academy and Terror, Inc. Now, however, it seems like Nova might be sparking back to life and this time, with a writer already very familiar to MCU fans.

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According to the Writers Guild of America West directory (via Cosmic Marvel), Michael Waldron is now being listed as being attached to Nova. His actual role for Nova isn’t listed — Waldron has served as a writer, producer, showrunner, and executive producer on various projects over the years so he could be taking on literally any of the above — but this is a particularly interesting addition to his listing as it seems to indicate that Nova might not be as dead as some fans had thought.

Waldron Joining the Nova Series Could Be Very Good News

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Waldron being attached to Nova is not only good news in general as it shows a sign of life for the project that fans have been waiting for for years, but he is no stranger to the MCU. He’s a writer one of the MCU’s most anticipated films in years, Avengers: Doomsday, and before that, he wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and is the creator of Loki—one of the most beloved MCU series— as well. We also know that Waldron has previously expressed interest in terms of Nova, telling the Bingeworthy podcast last year, that he had his own idea of who he thought would be a good Nova for the MCU. Waldron was referring to Glen Powell, who he worked with on Hulu’s Chad Powers.

At this point, we don’t actually know anything about the Nova series. Beyond this new listing in the WGA directory, there hasn’t been any official or major news about the project since revelation that Marvel was hitting pause on it and two other projects last year. It could be a situation where they’re going back to the drawing board, as it were, and working on sorting out how they want to approach the character as we start to enter what is sure to be a new era for the MCU. It would certainly make sense to be sort of taking a moment to go back and work on this one since the project was originally announced back when the MCU seemed like it was on a very different path (one where all roads led to Kang). Now that we’re in Doom’s world, it will be interesting to see what the path forward is for Nova—and it will be especially interesting to see if there is anything in Avengers: Doomsday that might help get us there.

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