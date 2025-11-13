The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’s New Villain Is Perfect (But I Didn’t Expect That Game Choice)

Ever since The Super Mario Bros. Movie shattered box office expectations to become the highest-grossing video game adaptation ever, fans have been eagerly awaiting news on the sequel. Nintendo officially confirmed its title, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, back in September, but kept plot details under wraps. That changed with this week’s release of the first full trailer of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which finally gives audiences a substantial look at the adventure to come. The footage revealed that Brie Larson will be voicing the fan-favorite cosmic princess, Rosalina. More surprisingly, the trailer also unveiled the sequel’s new primary villain, showcasing a familiar character with a modern design inspired by an unexpected game.

The new trailer establishes that Bowser (voiced by Jack Black) remains trapped in his diminutive state, held as a prisoner following his defeat at the end of the first film. This state of affairs is violently disrupted when Bowser Jr. storms Princess Peach’s (voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy) castle in an effort to rescue his father. The young Koopa prince arrives brandishing the magic paintbrush he has famously wielded since his first appearance in the 2002 classic Super Mario Sunshine. However, while the weapon is a nostalgic callback, his actual character design is not. Illumination made the fascinating decision to model Bowser Jr.’s appearance on a powered-up form from a recent game, signaling a deep-cut creative choice for the sequel.

Bowser Jr.’s Design in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Comes from Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer reveals Bowser Jr. in his powerful Wonder form, a transformation he undergoes in the 2023 hit Super Mario Bros. Wonder. In this state, he takes on a menacing dark blue hue, and the mouth on his signature bib glows with a sinister energy, reshaping itself into a jagged bear trap. This is a genuinely surprising move that shows the filmmakers are pulling from recent games, instead of limiting themselves to the Super Mario Galaxy duology, which was recently re-released on the Nintendo Switch 2.

In Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Bowser Jr. morphs into his enhanced form by absorbing Wonder Energy, a source of power that can change the world to its wielder’s desires. It’s unlikely that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie would introduce the concept of Wonder Flowers, as that’s a whole different corner of the lore, uncoupled from Rosalina, the Lumas, and the Observatory Comet. In fact, during the trailer, Bowser Jr. uses the magic brush itself to activate his transformation. Instead of following the game’s canon, Illumination is mixing and matching to reuse inspired designs while shaking things up.

The trailer reinforces this approach with a stunning look at the Sand Kingdom from Super Mario Odyssey, made instantly recognizable by its massive inverted pyramid floating majestically in the desert sky. It is clear that instead of adapting one specific game, Illumination is determined to use the entire franchise as its sandbox. This world-building strategy was a key part of the first movie’s success, which seamlessly integrated the extended cast of Donkey Kong Country and based a whole thrilling action sequence on the Rainbow Road from the Mario Kart series. By selecting the most iconic and visually interesting elements from dozens of different games, the studio is crafting a definitive version of the Mario universe that feels both deeply faithful and excitingly new.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to be released on April 3, 2026.

