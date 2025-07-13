New Donkey Kong Movie Leaked by Universal

A brand new Donkey Kong movie appears to be in the works at Universal. We are in the age of video game adaptations. Comic book and superhero movies dominated the 2000s and 2010s, but it seems like video game adaptations are going to be the next gold mine for Hollywood in the 2020s. There were adaptations prior to this, but many frowned upon them as they squandered the source material and were generally pretty bad. There were a few exceptions, but it seems like the code has been cracked as more adaptations are finding success. This turn of events has led to Nintendo entering the film industry.

For years, Nintendo has sworn off films and shows because of really terrible attempts in the past. The live-action Mario film is widely regarded as one of the worst video game movies ever made and Nintendo seemed to just want to focus on making games after that tanked. It was a stain on their reputation and followed them for years. However, they found success in the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie that was released in 2023. It made over a billion dollars and was a hit with younger audiences. While it wasn’t a critical darling, it was good enough. Now, we’re getting a Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel and a live-action Legend of Zelda film.

New Donkey Kong Movie Appears to Be in the Works

The Mario sequel will drop next spring and the Legend of Zelda film is targeting a May 2027 release, but these aren’t the only two movies Nintendo seems to have on its slate. A new copyright filing shows that both Universal and Nintendo Pictures are planning a new Donkey Kong movie. This film hasn’t been formally announced, but it almost certainly will be soon. Donkey Kong Bananza will release for Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17th and it seems like a safe bet that this film would be announced in conjunction with the release of this new game.

The timing is too good for it to be a coincidence and it wouldn’t be surprising if it happens during an imminent Nintendo Direct. Nintendo hasn’t hosted a proper Direct outside of one specific to Donkey Kong Banazna since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched and some fans are curious to learn about more games coming to the console. Perhaps this movie will be announced as a “one more thing.” As of right now, the new Donkey Kong movie is “untitled” according to its copyright listing, so that could suggest its still a ways out.

It’s also likely this will be an animated film since Donkey Kong appeared in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and will probably also be in the sequel. He was voiced by Seth Rogen and he would probably reprise his role for this standalone film. Only time will tell what comes of it, but it’s exciting to see Nintendo embracing the idea of adapting their video game franchises!

