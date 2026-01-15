Darkseid Might Be Coming to the DCU Sooner Than You Think

Following years of inconsistent critical reception and a disjointed narrative strategy, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to dissolve the DC Extended Universe in favor of a more structured approach. This led to the birth of DC Studios, a dedicated production entity under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo quickly established a dual-pronged roadmap that separates the primary DC Universe from independent Elseworlds narratives, such as Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman Part II. However, while the studio has been transparent about the DC Universe nature of major cinematic entries like Supergirl starring Milly Alcock and the television series Lanterns, which features Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre, several other announced projects remained in a state of narrative limbo. Among these was a highly anticipated Mister Miracle animated series that draws inspiration from the award-winning 12-issue comic book run by writer Tom King and artist Mitch Gerads.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the deeply experimental and psychological nature of King’s Mister Miracle, many fans initially categorized the series as an obvious standalone Elseworlds venture that would exist outside the burden of a shared continuity. However, Gunn recently confirmed on social media that Mister Miracle is officially integrated into the mainline DCU timeline. This confirmation fundamentally shifts the stakes of the franchise. By weaving the mythology of the New Gods into the foundational fabric of this new universe, DC Studios is signaling a willingness to embrace its most powerful cosmic entities immediately. In addition, the news confirms that the terrifying presence of Darkseid will be felt much earlier than previously anticipated.

What’s the Story of Tom King’s Mister Miracle?

Image courtesy of DC Studios

The Mister Miracle comic book run by King and Gerads is one of the most celebrated interpretations of the Fourth World mythology ever published. The narrative focuses on Scott Free, an escape artist and New God who was traded as an infant to the tyrannical Darkseid as part of a failed peace pact between the planets New Genesis and Apokolips. While the original Jack Kirby stories focused on Scott’s flamboyant escapes and colorful gadgets, King’s version is a character study that begins with Scott attempting to commit suicide. This act serves as the ultimate escape attempt, as Scott struggles to navigate the lingering trauma of his childhood spent in the torture pits of Granny Goodness. The series is also famous for its use of a nine-panel grid that creates a sense of claustrophobia, reflecting the internal prison of Scott’s mind while he lives a seemingly normal life on Earth with his wife, Big Barda.

As the story progresses, a devastating war reignites between New Genesis and Apokolips, forcing Scott and Bardato return home. The looming presence of Darkseid is handled with a unique sense of dread, characterized by the recurring motif of the phrase “Darkseid is” appearing across black panels. This repetition suggests that the villain is an inescapable fact of existence rather than a mere physical opponent. Finally, the plot eventually involves the Anti-Life Equation, a mathematical proof that strips sentient beings of their free will, which begins to warp Scott’s perception of reality. This specific tone is what the upcoming animated series aims to replicate, ensuring that the DCU version of the New Gods starts with a sophisticated, character-driven drama.

DC Studios Is Not Saving Darkseid for Later (And That’s Great!)

Image courtesy of DC Comics

The decision to include Darkseid in an early project like Mister Miracle is a bold departure from the traditional superhero movie formula. The expectation among fans was that DC Studios would follow a “Thanos-style” trajectory, keeping its most powerful antagonist in the shadows before unleashing him in a massive Justice League crossover. This was a significant issue for the previous cinematic universe, where the villain was teased but never allowed to become a fully realized character before the franchise collapsed. However, by introducing Darkseid through the lens of the New Gods’ internal politics and the Anti-Life Equation, Gunn is allowing the audience to understand his threat on a conceptual level before it ever reaches Earth. This approach prevents the character from being reduced to a generic CGI obstacle that the heroes must punch in the final act of a team-up movie.

Allowing Darkseid to appear in a series that is not immediately centered on a global invasion provides the space needed to flesh out his twisted worldview. In the Mister Miracle lore, Darkseid is a cosmic parasite that feeds on the absence of hope, and seeing how his influence destroys the psyche of his own son, Scott Free, makes him far more terrifying than a standard conqueror. This strategy ensures that, when the heroes of Earth finally face the ruler of Apokolips, the audience will already have a deep understanding of the suffering he has inflicted across the multiverse. In short, rather than saving the best for last, the DCU is using its most iconic villain to set the stakes of its new universe from the very beginning.

While there’s no release date for Mister Miracle, production is underway, so we can expect a 2027 release.

Do you think introducing Darkseid in an animated format before his live-action debut is the right strategy for James Gunn? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!