Justice League Etrigan the Demon PX Exclusive Funko Pop Drops With Black Light Chase

Diamond and Funko are squeezing one more Pop figure in before everyone departs for Christmas break, and it's an interesting one. Behold the DC Comics Justice League Etrigan the Demon Previews Exclusive Funko Pop! Actually, you might have seen it before as it was leaked earlier this year and appears to have originally been part of the Free Comic Book Day 2022 festivities that took place back in May. For whatever reason it's being released now, and if you're really lucky you'll find the black light Chase on your doorstep when it arrives at some point in February 2023.

The Etrigan the Demon PX Exclusive Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout – code will likely change in January) and here on Amazon for $14.99.

If you are unfamiliar, Etrigan is an actual demon from Hell that was bound to a human named Jason Blood by Merlin during the time of King Arthur. This bond influences Etrigan in such a way that he is capable of heroism. He is also quite the poet, and often speaks in rhyme. In order for Blood to transform into Etrigan, he must recite the following:

Change! Change! O' form of man!

Free the prince forever damned!

Free the might from fleshy mire!

Boil the blood in the heart for fire!

Gone! Gone! O' form of man!

Rise the demon Etrigan!

You can keep up with all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases right here. Some recent headlines include: