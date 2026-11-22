Billy Dee Williams is best known for playing Lando Calrissian in Star Wars, appearing in The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, and, most recently, The Rise of Skywalker. While he’ll always be beloved as Lando Calrissian, his performance as Harvey Dent in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film is one of his more underrated roles and is worth checking out.

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When Burton cast Billy Dee Williams for Batman, he planned to use Two-Face — Harvey Dent’s villainous alter ego — in a future film. Burton was intrigued by the cinematic potential of a Black Two-Face who, with the burn, could literally be “black and white”. However, the vision would not come to pass — although it may be followed up on in The Batman Pt. II with actor Brian Tyree Henry — when Joel Schumacher took over the franchise and cast Tommy Lee Jones in the role.

Billy Dee Williams would reprise his role as Two-Face in The Lego Batman Movie as part of the larger voice cast for the 2017 film. The Lego Batman Movie was Williams’ second time voice-acting for a Lego film, having lent his voice to The Lego Movie, where he reprised his role as Lando Calrissian. While several performances were done in the style of actors for The Lego Batman Movie — John Venzon’s Penguin in the style of Danny DeVito from Batman Returns and Doug Benson’s Bane in the style of Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises — Williams was one of the few original actors to return for the project.

The Original Intended Twist

While Billy Dee Williams’s Harvey Dent had a smaller role in Batman, the original story treatment for Batman Returns expanded on the district attorney’s role. Sam Hamm, the writer of the successful Batman film, charted a path for Harvey Dent to become the villainous Two-Face in his original treatment. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. pushed for the Penguin over Two-Face. They wanted the Penguin as the primary antagonist, believing that the Penguin was Batman’s most recognizable foe, right after the Joker.

Burton was granted greater creative control with Batman Returns, having expressed frustration with interference from producers. Sam Hamm was then replaced by writer Daniel Waters, who was behind the dark comedy Heathers in 1988, and unlike Hamm, had no emotional attachment to Batman. Daniel Waters replaced Harvey Dent’s place in the script with an original character, Max Shreck, the industrialist behind the Penguin’s mayoral campaign in the film. By the next film, Burton was out, and so were any notions of a Black Two-Face.

The Comic that Made it Happen

IMAGE COURTESY OF DC COMICS

In 2016, artist Joe Quinones pitched a comic book continuation of the 1989 Batman film universe to DC Comics, inspired by the success of similar runs at the time. Quinones’ rejected pitch included turning Billy Dee Williams’ Harvey Dent into Two-Face along with the inclusion of Batgirl. Quinones was hardly the first to propose such an undertaking — in 2019, Jim Lee acknowledged that many creatives proposed a comic book series to be set in the Burton-verse and that the book wasn’t completely out of the question.

True to Lee’s statement, the book would come to fruition in 2021. Titled Batman ‘89, DC Comics tapped original Batman screenwriter Sam Hamm to write, along with artist Joe Quinones to illustrate the series. It launched in August of 2021, running for six issues before its continuation, titled Batman ‘89: Echoes, came out in November 2023.

Retroactively referred to as Batman ‘89: Shadows, the turn of Harvey Dent to Two-Face in the Burton-verse comic is a wild one. Taking place following the events of Batman Returns, Harvey Dent vows to take down Batman and current police commissioner Jim Gordon. In Batman ‘89, Dent is engaged to Barbara Gordon, who initially agrees with his plan. The comic deviates from the well-known origin of Two-Face, choosing instead to have his face burned by an ill-placed fall near car batteries leaking sulfuric acid. Batman and the original character Drake rush him to the hospital, but the damage has been done. From there, he starts relying on a coin to make decisions, and his behavior starts resembling the erratic nature fans associate with Two-Face as a character.

By the run’s end, Harvey Dent is dead. Over the course of the comic, he wounds Harvey Bullock, kills Jim Gordon, discovers Batman’s secret identity, murders Carmine Falcone and numerous mob goons while framing others for the crime. For a moment towards the end, there’s a glimmer of hope for Harvey Dent — he flips a coin to choose between killing Batman and letting Batman reform him. There are suggestions that it was a trick coin, rigged by Batman, but Selina Kyle finds Two-Face’s own coin, suggesting otherwise. Still, Two-Face’s influence outlasts the character’s lifespan. The comic ends with Batman deciding whether or not to go on patrol by flipping a coin.

What would you have liked to see from Billy Dee Williams as Two-Face? Will the character take a similar route in The Batman Pt. II? Let us know in the comments below!