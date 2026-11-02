New The Batman Part 2 Photo Reveals Which Actor is Actually Playing Harvey Dent & Two-Face’s Design

Heidi Klum’s famously elaborate Halloween costumes may have accidentally leaked The Batman Part II‘s most closely guarded secret. While Klum’s makeup team worked on her massive severed-hand costume, behind-the-scenes photos revealed a plaster cast of actor Brian Tyree Henry as the disfigured Batman villain Two-Face. Molds labeled “Zsasz” and “OWL 3” were also visible on shelves, suggesting that rumors around The Batman Part II‘s plot may be correct and Reeves is taking The Batman to Court.

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The photos, shared on X by DC Film News, were a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Heidi Klum’s severed hand costume for Halloween by Mike Marino’s studio, ProRenFX. Marino is the makeup effects artist who transformed Colin Farrell into The Penguin and has returned for The Batman Part II. There was a lot of creativity to show off around the Klum costume. Unfortunately, they also gave fans a look at what else was sitting around the workshop. And considering how closely guarded the sequel’s casting has been, those background details may have revealed more than Warner Bros. intended.

Heidi Klum's Halloween makeup team may have accidentally spoiled some major reveals for 'THE BATMAN: PART 2’ 👀



Casts spotted in the shop:



• Sebastian Stan's Victor Zsasz⁰• A Court of Owls mask⁰• Brian Tyree Henry denture cast for Harvey Dent/Two-Face⁰• An old man cast,… pic.twitter.com/GtEp6yClPT — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 1, 2026

Did Heidi Klum Just Reveal Batman Part II’s Villains?

Ever since Sebastian Stan came on board, the identity of the new DA of Gotham has been a hot topic of discussion. Initially, reports suggested the Thunderbolts actor was playing Harvey Dent, but a June report said Stan was playing Victor Zsasz and Brian Tyree Henry was cast as Dent. The confusion continued into August when a French interview seemed to confirm Stan as Harvey Dent, only for the publication to correct the quote. Now, the plaster cast of Henry as Two-Face provides physical evidence that supports the June report. The disfigured prosthetic indicates that audiences will witness Dent’s transformation into Two-Face in this film. In the comics, mob boss Sal Maroni throws acid in Dent’s face during a courtroom confrontation. However, Maroni, portrayed by Clancy Brown, was killed off in HBO’s The Penguin. If Reeves wants to recreate the scene, someone else will need to throw the acid.

The “Zsasz” label on one of the molds adds legitimacy to the claims around Sebastian Stan’s role. Victor Zsasz is a serial killer who carves tally marks on his skin for each victim he murdered. His appearance would necessitate extensive makeup application, and Stan’s shaved-head appearance had already fueled speculation that he was playing the villain. A mold bearing Zsasz’s name is far more compelling than a haircut. There is another option for Sebastian Stan, though. What if he is playing a Talon?

For 15 years, fans of Batman have eagerly anticipated the adaptation of Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s Court of Owls onto the big screen. The “OWL 3” label on one of the molds could be the first physical evidence that Reeves is finally bringing the secret society to Gotham. Introduced in 2011, the Court have secretly controlled Gotham for generations through their assassins, known as Talons. And if the Court of Owls is pulling Gotham’s strings, Charles Dance could be the one holding them. The Game of Thrones actor was rumored to be playing Harvey Dent’s father, but with Brian Tyree Henry revealed as Dent, it’s much more likely Dance could be playing the Court’s Grandmaster. After watching him run the Lannister family, it’s not difficult to imagine him running Gotham’s oldest secret society.

While Marino’s team was busy constructing one of the most elaborate Halloween costumes of the year, fans were searching his workshop for clues about Gotham’s future. They found a disfigured Two-Face, a mold labeled for another Batman villain, and a possible connection to the secret society fans have wanted to see on screen for years. Batman is no longer the World’s Greatest Detective. Nerds following Heidi Klum on Instagram are.