3 Classic X-Men Villains That Would Be Perfect for the MCU in 2028, And Haven’t Been Done to Death

The X-Men have no shortage of iconic villains. There’s Magneto, Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix, Mystique, Sabretooth… and at this point, it feels like they all secretly had the mutant power to shapeshift. We’ve even seen multiple versions of the antiheroes and villains across two separate film series – Bryan Singer’s original X-Men films that kickstarted the blockbuster superhero movie genre as well as the First Class trilogy which told the story of how a young Professor X, Magneto, and Mystique essentially formed the team – only to be divided by competing ideologies. Both trilogies included Magneto and Mystique plus featured competing Dark Phoenix adaptations.

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But with Marvel finally bringing the X-Men into the MCU, there’s no reason to keep showcasing the same handful of villains from the Fox films. So, as we look toward the 2028 X-Men movie and whatever comes after, here are three classic X-Men villains Marvel should consider bringing to the big screen.

3. Grotesk Would Get Deep with the X-Men

Grotesk is from one of those far corners of X-Men history who could bring some classic flavor to the MCU. He’s the last survivor of an ancient Gortokian race, transformed by radiation after an underground nuclear test wiped out his people. In true Marvel fashion, that left him with superhuman strength, durability, and a very reasonable grudge against the people of the surface world. His first appearance in X-Men #41 even had him seemingly kill Professor X — although it turned out to be the Changeling in disguise.

One of his best stories came years later, when he briefly became the leader of the Lava Men before secretly plotting to use an Oscillatron to destroy Earth. Because when you’re seeking revenge, why not go big? Grotesk could be a fascinating MCU villain with his He-Man and Conan vibes, especially because he’s so different from the usual mutant bad guys. His story could tap into Subterranea, forgotten civilizations, and Marvel’s stranger mythology, while giving the X-Men a villain whose hatred comes from genuine tragedy rather than simple megalomania. It’s still early for the new MCU X-Men’s casting, so it would be interesting who could play this guy if he ever makes a movie appearance.

2. Warhawk Brings More Bad Super Soldier History

Warhawk is the kind of forgotten Marvel villain who could make for a surprisingly nasty MCU threat. Mitchell Tanner is a Vietnam veteran who was given an early, unstable version of the super-soldier treatment, leaving him with enhanced strength and incredibly durable skin. That might not be too special on the surface, but the real danger is everything that came with him before the powers: Tanner is a deeply traumatized soldier who became a mercenary and assassin.

His most memorable X-Men story came in Uncanny X-Men #110, when the Hellfire Club hired him to infiltrate the X-Mansion disguised as a telephone repairman. He tranquilized Moira MacTaggert, caught Xavier and Jean off guard, and trapped the team in the Danger Room. Luckily, Wolverine was there to remedy the situation. The MCU could have a lot of fun with that setup, especially by connecting Warhawk to the darker history of the super-soldier program and giving the X-Men a villain who ties them into the non-mutant side of the MCU. His powers also allow him to age more slowly, which helps explain how he can keep popping up across different eras of Marvel history, beginning with an early battle against Iron Fist. And he was created by the legendary Chris Claremont—which counts for something.

1. Sunfire is Known for Getting Things Lit

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First appearing in Uncanny X-Men #64, Sunfire is one of those X-Men characters who lives in the gray area between hero and villain, which is exactly what could make him so interesting in the MCU. Shiro Yoshida is Japan’s fiery mutant protector, but his early stories were shaped by his anger toward America and the legacy of World War II. Tying into history, the bombing of Hiroshima directly affected his mother. Sunfire initially turned that anger against the U.S., even clashing with the X-Men, but his history gradually evolved into something more complicated: he could be stubborn, nationalistic and abrasive, yet still repeatedly choose to do the right thing.

The great thing about Sunfire is that he’s powerful but wouldn’t become one of the overpowered characters in the X-Men movies. Shiro’s relationship with the X-Men would be relevant to today’s issues, given how central racism and diversity have once again become in discourse. Marvel could introduce him as someone they approach for recruitment, only for a misunderstanding to turn into a fight, convincing Sunfire that the X-Men are villains. Sunfire could escape and spend the movie working against them, before eventually becoming an uneasy ally. Better yet, his ties to Japan and Asia could build a bridge to characters like Luna Snow, Lin Lie and the Agents of Atlas, giving the MCU another rising world to explore.

If Marvel Studios stays true to these villains — including their stories, personalities, and unmistakable costumes — it could do more than simply give the MCU some new antagonists. It would be a much-needed show of respect for the original X-Men comics while also opening the door to a much larger, more expansive mutant mythology.