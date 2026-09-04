New MCU Fan Theory Offers Good Reason Why X-Men Characters Are Only Just Now Showing Up

Marvel fans have long been waiting for the X-Men to officially join the MCU, and finally, that day is coming. Already, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, audiences have gotten a taste of what this new iteration of the X-Men will be like, as Sadie Sink’s Brand New Day character was revealed to be Jean Grey (as many had suspected). Around the same time, Samara Weaving was confirmed as the MCU’s Emma Frost, and not long after that, at D23, multiple other X-Men casting decisions were revealed, including Adam Driver as Mister Sinister, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boyd as Storm, and Inde Navarrette as Rogue. Undoubtedly, additional characters will be added to that list, especially considering that Magneto has yet to be revealed, but these announcements are enough to have Marvel fans beyond excited.

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Adding to that fanfare is the fact that we also finally have a , with Marvel Studios announcing that the film will be released on May 5, 2028. With all of this excitement, it’s easy to lose sight of the fact that the X-Men’s sudden introduction not just into the MCU as whole but also into these actual stories at this point in time has to be explained—that is, why would Jean Grey, Emma Frost, Storm, Rogue, and Cyclops, etc., just be popping up now? While that might seem like a minor consideration, it is actually a plot detail that needs explaining, and now, one brilliant fan theory has offered the perfect explanation.

Could Avengers: Endgame Be Why the X-Men Appeared?

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In a new theory posted to , user bydevilz1 asks, “What if the radiation from the double stone snap during Endgame is what causes Mutants to suddenly appear?” Specifically, this question refers to the fact that Bruce Banner first used the Infinity Stones to snap everyone back in Avengers: Endgame, and then, later in the movie, Iron Man used them during his famous “I am Iron Man” moment to destroy Thanos and his army. Undoubtedly, doing so twice, especially in such a short amount of time, would have consequences the likes of which we very well might not have seen yet. It’s not outside the realm of possibility whatsoever that this could have led to the emergence of the X-Men.

In fact, as some on that same Reddit thread argued, just given how Wanda Maximoff’s interaction with the Mind Stone affected her powers, the MCU has already built in this very type of explanation. Perhaps, just as Wanda already had latent powers that were effectively woken up by the Mind Stone, this double snap had a similar effect on the likes of Jean Grey and the others. In terms of their ages and the MCU timeline, this also seems like a reasonable explanation. And, in all likelihood, X-Men (or perhaps even a project before it, like Avengers: Doomsday or, more likely, Avengers: Secret Wars) will need to provide some explanation for why all of these mutants would suddenly be emerging. Hopefully, this theory or something just as compelling will be the reason.