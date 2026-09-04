3 Forgotten ‘90s Movies That Actually Shaped Their Genres (#1 Paved The Way For The Matrix)

The 1990s were a great decade for movies, with many notable titles serving as especially influential entries into the respective genres. Many of the best movies of the 1990s have become considered iconic in their own right, securing a lasting place in pop culture and in the collective consciousness of audiences around the world. The last decade of the 20th century gave us many great movies across multiple genres, with epic sci-fi franchises, heartfelt dramas, and exciting action all present in abundance. Most of the 1990s’ best movies are well-remembered by fans, but there are also many titles that don’t receive as much recognition as they perhaps deserve.

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The following are all movies from the ’90s that, despite being influential within their specific genres, aren’t widely remembered at all. Despite being generally forgotten, these ’90s movies changed everything, helping to build a foundation that later movies were able to build upon to far greater success. While they don’t often get the credit they’re due, these movies are all responsible for the betterment of their respective genres and subgenres.

3) Strange Days (1995)

There have been many excellent cyberpunk sci-fi movies over the years, but few have had the quiet but unmistakable impact of 1995’s Strange Days. Starring Ralph Fiennes and Angela Bassett, its story concerns an electronic device that enables its user to experience the recorded memories and sensations of other people. Sadly, Strange Days was a major commercial failure and divided critics upon release. Though its cult following has seen it more favorably reappraised in the years since, it remains a relatively unknown film.

There are many aspects of Strange Days that would later become more well-established tropes within the cyberpunk subgenre. The notion of introducing virtual reality that reshaped the limits of human experience is something that has since been explored in numerous other sci-fi movies and franchises. Its influence can be noted in several other successful movies, TV shows, and video games, and while it isn’t too widely remembered, its pop culture impact is undeniable.

2) Cube (1997)

1997’s Cube is remembered as a cult classic sci-fi movie, but wider audiences are largely unfamiliar with Vincenzo Natali’s sci-fi horror. Its story concerns a group of people trapped in a strange and deadly labyrinth of cube-shaped rooms, delivering a survival horror that is as visually mind-bending as it is gorgeous. It’s a low-budget sci-fi masterpiece that brought its horrifying premise to life in an incredibly innovative way, though many have either forgotten or are entirely unaware that it even exists.

Cube deserves to be remembered as the progenitor of a whole new subgenre of horror. Its deadly traps made the environment the villain, with the dynamics between its characters also coming into play as they become increasingly desperate. Cube‘s influence can be seen in the majorly successful Saw franchise, as well as in the more recent Escape Room movies and several other “death-game” style horror films. As influential as Cube has been, it’s actually far less popular than the movies it eventually came to inspire, which seems like a genuine travesty.

1) Dark City (1998)

Dark City may not have been entirely forgotten, but it’s far from a well-known or well-remembered movie. The 1998 neo-noir sci-fi film incorporated elements of gothic horror into its imagery and narrative ideas, and follows the story of an amnesiac who must not only discover his own identity, but also prove himself innocent in a murder he is suspected of committing. An incredibly psychological and even philosophical film, Dark City is often credited as having a clear influence on the sci-fi genre, particularly on The Matrix, which released the following year.

When it comes to cult sci-fi movies of the 1990s, Dark City is the gold standard. It paved the way for The Matrix‘s success by chronicling a complex story involving an artificial world and manipulated memories, albeit in a gothic noir style rather than cyberpunk. While The Matrix is often considered to have been inspired in part by Dark City, the earlier movie has never managed to reach wider recognition than its cult status, while The Matrix is the film that has forever etched itself into our wider societal consciousness.