4 Amazing Horror Movies Hiding on HBO Max, Like the Cult Japanese Movie With an Iconic Poster

HBO Max has some incredible movies on the streaming service, but there are some masterful horror movies that are hidden among the more popular releases. There are some big-name horror movies offered up front when opening up HBO Max, including Evil Dead Burn, Backrooms, Sinners, and Weapons. There are even older horror movies that are trending on the streaming service, including titles like The Shining, Coraline, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and even the remake of Friday the 13th. While several of these are true horror masterpieces, there are also horror movies hidden on the streaming service that many movie fans might not have seen, but they deserve to have a bigger audience.

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For anyone who wants to see a great horror movie on HBO Max and wants to find one that they might not have seen before, there are some great choices. These movies include an obscure Guillermo del Toro feature, a haunting Japanese ghost story, one of the best horror anthologies in history, and a cult classic with a world-famous movie poster. All four of these horror movies are more than worth the time for horror aficionados.

4) Cronos (1992)

Image Courtesy of Prime Films S.L.

Guillermo del Toro is one of the best cult filmmakers working today, with masterpieces like Pan’s Labyrinth, fun action movies like Pacific Rim, and incredible comic book movies like Blade II and Hellboy. However, more people should be talking about his feature film debut from 1992, a dark fantasy horror movie called Cronos. This is a Mexican independent film that has a familiar face in the cast, with an early role for Ron Perlman. The film is about seeking immortality.

A wealthy, dying businessman, Dieter de la Guardia (Claudio Brook), is seeking a mythological mechanism that was created in 1536 and gives the user eternal life. Ron Perlman plays his nephew Angel, whom he sends to acquire a statue that he believes has the device inside it. Cronos received critical acclaim when it was released for its acting, originality, and the balance of horror and drama. It showed that Del Toro was a director to watch out for, and it has since become part of the Criterion Collection and is available to stream on HBO Max.

3) Ugetsu (1953)

Image Courtesy of Daiei Film

Ugetsu is a 1953 Japanese fantasy horror movie that is a quiet, slow-burn period piece that plays out as a ghost story. Modern-day movies like The Others owe their existence to what this film was able to pull off almost effortlessly. Directed by Kenji Mizoguchi, the movie follows a potter who leaves his wife and young son behind during a civil war so he can set out to make money selling pottery. He is then seduced by a spirit that causes him to forget about his family, similar to what happened to Odysseus in The Odyssey.

The movie has a horrific ending when the man finally returns home to his family, greeting his wife and falling asleep in her arms. However, when he wakes up, his wife is gone, and he learns she had died while he was gone. The spirit who tempted him kept him away long enough for him to lose what he loved most thanks to his greed. This is a haunting ghost story that shows that trying to connect with the dead will always lead to bad things. The film is considered a definitive horror movie from Japan’s Golden Age of Film.

2) Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

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In 2009, one of the best horror movie anthologies ever created was released by director Michael Dougherty. Trick ‘r Treat takes place on one Halloween night in a small town in Ohio and focuses on the spirit ot the holiday, punishing those who disrespect it. One story follows a delinquent who steals candy from unattended bowls. Another follows a group of students who disrupt the resting place of some murdered school kids from an urban legend known as the Halloween School Bus Massacre.

Another story is about Mr. Kreeg, a man who torments trick-or-treaters who come to his home until he meets a young boy wearing a burlap sack on his head. There is also a story about werewolves that just stands out among the others, and one small running storyline about a woman who hates Halloween and pays the price. The new horror monster Sam became a worldwide phenomenon thanks to this movie, and Trick ‘r Treat should be on everyone’s Halloween watch-lists every year. It is easy to watch, too, since it is one of the best horror movies hidden on HBO Max.

1) House (1977)

Image Courtesy of Toho

House is a movie that most modern-day horror fans have likely never heard of, but all genre fans need to watch it. The movie is a Japanese horror comedy directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi about a schoolgirl who goes to her aunt’s country home with six of her friends. While there, they face supernatural events, and the actual house begins to devour each of the friends one by one. The movie was produced by Toho (Godzilla), and it featured mostly amateur actors. It also had an incredible movie poster that had a little girl’s face surrounded by frightening specters.

When released, House received negative reviews, but it was a box office success when released in Japan. It wasn’t released widely in North America for another 32 years, finally hitting in 2009, when it received a reappraisal and more people understood the comedy and horror mixture that the film deserved. It received a Criterion Collection release and has become a massive cult favorite for anyone who discovers it. House is a brilliant horror movie hidden on HBO Max that more people need to discover.

What is your favorite horror movie on HBO Max? Have you seen any of these? Let us know in the comments below.