On This Day, an Iconic ’80s Franchise Finally Jumped to TV, and Will Return With a New Series This Month

There is a new television series coming this month based on one of the most successful horror franchises of all time, but it isn’t the first time this franchise has come to television. The history of horror movies coming to television is a long one. In the 21st century alone, there has been the critically acclaimed Hannibal, which brought the villain from The Silence of the Lambs to life on the small screen, Bates Motel, which followed the teenage years of Norman Bates from Psycho, and an Exorcist series that remains highly underrated when it comes to its overall quality. There have also been shows based on Scream and The Dead Zone, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer was even based on a horror movie.

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There are also two shows from the 1980s that were based on slasher movies, but had very little to do with the actual movies’ plots. Freddy’s Nightmares was an anthology horror series that launched in 1988 with Freddy Krueger as the host. One year earlier, Friday the 13th: The Series debuted as a series that had almost nothing to do with Jason Voorhees. The first episode of Friday the 13th: The Series aired on October 3, 1987.

Friday the 13th Came to TV With a Very Different Look in the 1980s

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While Freddy’s Nightmares is an anthology horror series that has Freddy Krueger hosting stories, Friday the 13th: The Series was actually a weekly series that followed antique store owners who had to recover cursed antiques. The series, which aired in first-run syndication, followed Micki (Louise Robey) and Ryan (John D. LeMay), cousins who inherited an antiques store. After they start selling all the antiques, they learn from a man named Jack Marshak (Chris Wiggins) that the antiques were cursed, and they work to recover the objects and return them to the safety of the vault.

It is an interesting idea that Warehouse 13, a Syfy channel show that had a team recovering supernatural artifacts, tried to emulate, with more success. The difference here is that all the items were cursed because the duo’s Uncle Lewis made a deal with the devil to sell cursed antiques in exchange for wealth and immortality. When he broke the pact, his soul was claimed. Now, these two cousins are fighting to get the items back to keep them from inflicting damage on the world.

The only reason the show was called Friday the 13th: The Series was to bring in fans of that franchise and try to sell them on this new idea. It worked well enough, as the show lasted for three seasons and 72 episodes, a nice run for the series. The showrunners hoped to make it last a little while longer because they had plans to tie it back into the movie franchise in the end. While it never happened, the final antique the two had to recover was going to be Jason’s hockey mask. The series was cancelled while the filmmakers were making the 20th episode of the third season, and they weren’t allowed to make any more to finish the story.

Crystal Lake Will Bring the Franchise Back to TV After Four Decades

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It has been 39 years since Friday the 13th: The Series premiered in syndication, and now the movie franchise is getting another shot on the small screen. On October 15, 2026, Crystal Lake premieres on Peacock. Produced by A24, this is a prequel series with Linda Cardellini starring as Pamela Voorhees, Jason’s mother. As anyone familiar with the franchise knows, Jason wasn’t the slasher killer in the first Friday the 13th movie in 1980. The killer was Pamela, who was murdering camp counselors and other young people in revenge for the apparent drowning death of her young son. It wasn’t until the second movie that Jason turned out to be alive and became the recurring killer for the series.

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Crystal Lake follows Pamela as she deals with the grief of losing her son, Jason, in an apparent drowning due to the negligence of the camp counselors at Camp Crystal Lake. Set a year after Jason died, the movie has two strangers arrive at her home and begin to ask her about her dark past. Their arrival triggers a violent series of events that forces everyone in town to question who Pamela really is. This is the story of how she becomes the vengeful killer who terrorized Camp Crystal Lake until her eventual demise. Set as a drama, it sounds like this will play out in a similar fashion to Hannibal and Bates Motel, and it could make Crystal Lake the next great horror TV series.