4 Things That Happen in Every Lord of the Rings Movie (Including the Animated Spinoff)

The Lord Of The Rings film trilogy, adapted from the genre-creating novels by J.R.R Tolkien, are a staple in many people’s movie rotation, fandom experience, and even weddings and holiday observances. The world of Middle Earth, crafted by Tolkien and brought masterfully to life by Peter Jackson with the aid of many of the best movie castings in recent memory, is nearly unique in its level of solid, cohesive and meticulously-planned world-building, a fact which allows the stories, locations and themes of Lord Of The Rings to play out with a sense of symmetry and consistency. However, this self-contained and cohesive tale has recently had a surprising new addition, as Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim released in 2024.

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A stand-alone animated film set centuries before the events of Peter Jackson’s film trilogy and telling a fully original story influenced, but not written, by Tolkien, The War Of The Rohirrim marks a first in feature-length film portrayals of Middle Earth, and raises questions as to whether non-Tolkien-authored stories can stand as equals alongside The Lord Of The Rings. This list, looking at common plot points, themes, and entities within all three The Lord Of The Rings films and Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim, may at least shed some light on if this bold new animated project truly belongs to the world of Middle Earth.

4) The One Ring Plays A Role

While this may seem like an obvious fact given The One Ring’s central role in Tolkien’s most popular stories, only the The Lord Of The Rings films concern themselves with the cursed ring’s nature and fate. The Lord Of Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim is set two hundred years before Bilbo Baggins goes on an adventure, yet the The One Ring— while it does not itself appear in the events of The War Of The Rohirrim— still plays a role in guiding the story.

During the short time spent with her questionably-alive father Helm Hammerhand (more on that later in this list), Hera is almost discovered by two Orcs as they loot the corpses of fallen soldiers in search of “A Ring” they claim their master is looking for. While this encounter seems at first to be of little consequence (to Hera at least— viewers know all too well this event’s significance to the future of Middle Earth as a whole), it would come to shape the course of her life, as, following the conclusion of the titular war, Gandalf arrives in Rohan. Having caught wind of the Orcs’ mention of a ring, he recruits Hera to help him investigate the matter, an offer which she accepts and which, per The War Of The Rohirrim‘s ending narration, leads her far from the royal role intended for her and into a whirlwind life of adventure.

3) A Fight On A Narrow Place

While obviously not as central to the story as the titular Ring, another phenomena that occurs across all three That Lord Of The Rings movies and The War Of The Rohirrim is that of combat, whether a fight between two opponents or an epic clash of armies, taking place on some narrow and elevated path. In The Fellowship Of The Ring, this trope occurs to unforgettable effect as the Fellowship flees the Mines of Moria, only to be stopped when a Balrog partially destroys the bridge they are crossing. Gandalf sacrifices himself (for the time, at least) with his iconic line of “You Shall Not Pass”, and the scene has been seared into the minds of viewers ever since. It was far from the last fight to be fought on crumbling ground in the trilogy, however, as in The Two Towers, the Battle of Helm’s deep rages over the fortress’ broken gates, leading to Legolas and Gimli’s iconic and darkly hilarious kill-count banter as they compete to slay the most Orcs before the battle’s end.

The trilogy’s third instance of this trope, occurring in the latter half of The Return Of The King, lacks the massive swarming armies of the prior two, yet is arguably the most pivotal to the fate of Middle-Earth— as Frodo and Gollum wrestle for control of the One Ring on a precarious rock outcropping above the fires of Mount Doom, the stone they stand on begins to crumble. Gollum, having gained possession of The One Ring, flails backwards onto the unstable edge of the precipice, which falls away underfoot and sends both him and the ring tumbling into the lava below, spelling doom for Sauron and, eventually, freedom for Middle Earth.

The pivotal combat of The War Of The Rohirrim — which, yes, continues the trend— combines the first two The Lord Of The Rings movies’ battling armies with the final film’s one-on-one struggle. Hera, seeking to distract her childhood-friend-turned-enemy Wulf from following the fleeing Rohirrim at the battle of the Hornburg, rides alone up the bridge dropped by Wulf’s siege tower to engage in one-on-one combat. The siege bridge, while it does not suffer the damage seen in the prior three examples, nonetheless serves as an unusual and visually striking setting for the film’s climax.

2) Something In The Water

If there’s one piece of advice to live by in Middle-Earth, it’s to not trust bodies of water. In The Fellowship Of The Ring, the stagnant lake outside the Mines of Moria is inhabited by a mysterious creature known only as The Watcher In The Water, which, when disturbed, lashes out with tentacles and nearly pulls Sam and Frodo to a watery fate. In The Two Towers, it’s the ghostly faces in the pools of the Dead Marshes, glowing softly under the water’s surface and nearly luring Frodo in to join them. The opening sequence of The Return Of The King shows the trilogy’s final watery threat to be the slimy, fish-munching Gollum himself, as a flashback illustrates how a fishing trip brought him into contact with The One Ring, leading him to hide himself away for centuries in underground waterways and become the creature he is now.

In The War Of The Rohhirim, the watery threat becomes an ally, although that does not cost it any of its inherent menace. Fleeing a raging and rabid Mumakil, Hera purposefully awakens a creature of the same kind as Moria’s Watcher In The Water. We get a better look at the creature— a moss-covered mass of fleshy flaps and tentacles— as it drags the gigantic beast into its gaping maw before retreating back underwater none the worse for wear.

1) Ghosts!

The final occurrence that all three The Lord Of The Rings movies and The War Of The Rohirrim share is the presence of ghosts, although the physicality, allegiance and role of these specters varies greatly between films. While The Fellowship Of The Ring’s book version includes an encounter with the more traditionally-ghosty Barrow-Wights, the main ghouls of its movie adaptation are the Ringwraiths (also known as Black Riders or Nazgul) themselves. While the wraiths appear across all three films, it is in The Fellowship Of The Ring that we get our first and clearest look at their true spectral forms. During the Wraiths’ attack at Weathertop, Frodo puts on The Ring, and through his eyes the audience sees the Nazgul as smoky, withered shades — a reminder of the human kings they used to be before Sauron’s corruptive influence.

The ghostly faces in the water, mentioned in this list’s previous entry, are also The Two Towers‘ own ghostly presence, being the souls of soldiers who fell in battle in the Dead Marshes. In The Return Of The King, the restless spirits take a decidedly different role in the story, as Aragorn— formerly known as Strider— walks the Paths Of The Dead to meet with the Dead Men of Dunharrow, a ghostly army cursed long ago to only serve the Heirs of Isildur. Upon proving his heritage to the specters’ leader, the Dead Men recognize the former ranger’s authority and follow him into combat in the Battle of Pelargir, where they cause enemy sailors to leap overboard in mad terror, allowing Aragorn and his troops to seize their ships.

On the subject of more corporeal undead, Helm Hammerhand in The War Of The Rohirrim presents the oddest “ghost” on this list— “ghost” being in quotation marks because the film never makes it quite clear at what point in the story Hammerhand stops being truly alive. When Helm suddenly vanishes from his sickbed following a serious injury, the worst is assumed, and when Helm is sighted soon after outside the city, taking down enemy soldiers bare-handed in the dead of night, rumors spread that he has returned as a vengeful Wraith. Hera, seeking to learn the truth about her father’s fate, finds a secret passage near his former sickbed, and, following it out to the city, encounters Helm.

While he is clearly of solid physical form, able to speak to his daughter and at least somewhat mentally coherent, Helm’s seemingly newfound superhuman strength, resistance to cold, and uncannily fast movements keep the audience wondering if whether Helm Hammerhand truly did recover, or if he merely returned to inhabit his own body as something much colder and deader than a human. Helm’s reunion with Hera is short-lived as he sacrifices himself in battle, and this time he stays gone — although the clever use by Hera’s cousin Frealaf of Helm’s war-horn to convince the enemy that his Wraith had returned shows that the power of this vengeful spirit may live on, even if the man himself had departed.