25 Years Later, The Fellowship of the Ring’s Smallest Quote Carries Its Biggest Message

The Lord of the Rings movies are full of hopeful messaging, and the smallest quote from The Fellowship of the Ring imparts the biggest bit of wisdom. As they’re based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s books, it’s only right that Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings movies feature many memorable lines. Some, like Gandalf’s one-liners and Samwise Gamgee’s speech from The Two Towers, are widely referenced among the fan base. Others are less quotable but still drive home the larger themes of Tolkien’s story.

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The latter is true of one line from The Fellowship of the Ring, which succinctly captures a major takeaway of Frodo’s journey — and highlights why it’s effective in the end. It’s a line that’s easy to overlook, especially because it’s not in Tolkien’s source material and comes from a supporting character in the film. Even so, it’s a heavy hitter (and continues to be, 25 years after The Fellowship of the Ring‘s release).

After 25 Years, This Galadriel Quote From The Fellowship of the Ring Carries Its Biggest Message

The Lord of the Rings movies contain numerous messages about how everyday acts of good are effective at combating evil. But in The Fellowship of the Ring, Galadriel underscores another important element of that throughline: that it doesn’t take someone who fits a certain mold or wields obvious power to make a difference. When Frodo is doubtful that he’ll be able to complete his errand, she tells him that he’ll need to find a way. She then utters words that give him a bit of hope — and are a good lesson for anyone watching the scene unfold: “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.“

It’s supported by the fact that a Hobbit is chosen to carry the One Ring, as they’re quite literally the smallest people in Middle-earth — and, usually, the most uninvolved in adventures like the one Frodo embarks on. And because Hobbits don’t typically strive for power or glory, they’re the best choice to carry the One Ring’s burden. Frodo and Samwise prove as much as the story continues, and they confirm the truth of Galadriel’s words as well. They’re not as easily tempted, and their choices have a lasting impact.

Galadriel’s Fellowship of the Ring Quote Proves True Throughout The Lord of the Rings

Image via New Line Cinema

Frodo may cave to the temptations of the One Ring at the end of The Return of the King, but his journey still confirms Galadriel’s words to be true. It’s thanks to a group effort that includes plenty of ordinary people — not just great kings or heroes — that Middle-earth is saved before the trilogy concludes. And three of the characters most responsible for the One Ring’s destruction are Hobbits: Frodo, Sam, and Gollum all play their roles, even when they don’t intend to. Their choices all contribute to The Lord of the Rings‘ ending, altering the course of Middle-earth forever. If any of them had made different ones, it’s possible Sauron would have won and shrouded their world in darkness.

Both the Lord of the Rings books and The Fellowship of the Ring movie honor Tolkien’s unlikely heroes, but they often go about it differently. Galadriel’s line from Jackson’s first film may cover the larger themes of the series, but it’s not actually from the source material.

This Fellowship in the Ring Quote Isn’t in the Book

Those who appreciate Galadriel’s line from The Fellowship of the Ring may be surprised to learn it’s not drawn directly from Tolkien’s source material. The author covers the same things thematically in his writing, and there are characters who utter similar messages. (The Council of Elrond features a quote that just about amounts to the same thing.) This Galadriel line doesn’t appear verbatim though, making it one of several additions that make the Lord of the Rings movies their own.

The fact that the films manage to deliver so many pieces of dialogue that nail Tolkien’s messaging proves how well Jackson and the other creatives understood it. It explains why The Lord of the Rings films are some of the strongest fantasy adaptations, even more than two decades later. Future ones would be wise to take notes, as would future projects set in Middle-earth. With a few Lord of the Rings movies on the horizon, it’s certainly something that would help sell them.