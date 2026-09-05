5 Batman Villains We Want In The Brave And The Bold, Including Two Never in a Movie Before

Since taking over as the head of the movie and TV side of the DC Universe, James Gunn has introduced several key heroes and villains from the franchise. Superman, Supergirl, and several Green Lanterns have appeared, while Lex Luthor and Sinestro have shown up as villains. We also have Clayface getting a movie and the rumored debut of Wonder Woman in Man of Tomorrow. As always with anything relating to DC, though, people are eagerly anticipating a Batman appearance. It will for sure happen in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold movie, which will center on the Bat-Family. That’s a smart move to separate it from Matt Reeves’ The Batman franchise, and it will feature Bruce Wayne’s son Damian as Robin. There isn’t a ton else known about the film, which doesn’t have a release date yet but is expected by 2028. That includes not knowing who will portray the villain.

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There are plenty of options for the villain in The Brave and the Bold because Batman’s rogues’ gallery is a deep roster of intriguing characters. Some of the best antagonists, like the Joker, the Riddler, and Catwoman, have appeared often in films, and this movie needs to feel fresh. Taking that into consideration, as well as the potential tone of the project, we’ve come up with some great options for the villain.

5) Black Mask

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Black Mask has yet to appear as a villain in a Batman film, but he was the main antagonist of Birds of Prey, the Harley Quinn-led movie from 2020. Roman Sionis killed his father and took over his company, Janus Cosmetics, before driving it into the ground through shady investments, leading to Wayne Enterprises acquiring it. This sends him over the edge, and he spirals into a crime lord who runs the False Face Society. James Gunn’s DCU has actually already teased Black Mask in a recent Lanterns episode.

The installment included an Easter egg of Janus Cosmetics, opening the door for him to appear in the franchise. Black Mask would be a good choice for the villain because he can keep the story grounded at a street level, yet he also fits if the film has a dark tone, which is likely since Andy Muschietti (It and It: Chapter Two) is directing The Brave and the Bold.

4) Man-Bat

The horror background of Andy Muschietti is important to consider when looking for a villain. That makes Man-Bat one of the more intriguing possibilities. He’s a rare villain to never appear in a movie, and he’s actually not even one of the most famous Batman antagonists. His most notable appearances outside of comic books are in an early episode of Batman: The Animated Series and a famous jump scare in the Batman: Arkham Knight video game.

Man-Bat’s real name is Dr. Robert Kirkland Langstrom, a zoologist who experiments with bat DNA to try and give humans their acute sonar sense. When he tests it on himself, he transforms into a feral bat-human hybrid. That could make the kind of body horror we expect from the DCU’s upcoming Clayface movie and be consistent with the expected dark tone. There’s also a sympathetic aspect to Man-Bat’s story that would hit on an emotional level. It would allow The Brave and the Bold to feel different from every other Batman film.

3) Poison Ivy

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As great an actor as Uma Thurman is, many were disappointed with the only big screen portrayal of Poison Ivy to date, which came in the maligned Batman & Robin from 1997. Putting Poison Ivy in The Brave and the Bold could make up for that and add to the character’s growing popularity alongside the Harley Quinn animated series. Her ability to control all plant life makes her incredibly imposing as a villain, yet it’s her seductive nature that could add a lot to the story.

Ivy could use her powers to enthrall Batman, which means that Robin, Batgirl, or Nightwing would have to come save the day. This would ensure that Ivy is a threat and also provide a storyline for the non-Batman heroes to take center stage, which would again help this film feel fresh. They could also even bring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn back and give us a live-action look at the romance between her and Ivy, which fans have wanted for a long time.

2) Hugo Strange

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Along the same lines as the aforementioned Man-Bat, Hugo Strange is a character who hasn’t appeared in a film before, and one of his most famous moments came in a video game. In Batman: Arkham City, Strange reveals that he knows Batman’s true identity is Bruce Wayne, which is something that he also managed to do in the comic books. That’s not an avenue that has been tackled much in Batman films to date, so it would be an interesting route to go for The Brave and the Bold.

Hugo Strange is one of Batman’s first major villains and the scientist has genius-level intellect. It’s always great to watch Batman and those he works with go up against people who can match him in that department. Again, the horror past of Muschietti could come into play with this story, as Strange is obsessed with Batman and often would rather torment and try to break him mentally than kill him. The Bat-Family coming to Batman’s aid in a situation like that would make for a great story.

1) Deathstroke

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The only movie appearance of Deathstroke to date came in the post-credits scene of 2017’s Justice League. There were clear plans for more with Slade Wilson that never came to fruition, though there was also a fantastic take on the character in Arrow. Deathstroke is a former mercenary who takes a super-soldier serum that enhances him physically and mentally, making him a massive threat. He’d be a perfect villain for this movie because of his history with the Bat-Family.

Deathstroke is often the main rival of Dick Grayson, who is rumored to be appearing in The Brave and the Bold, likely as Nightwing. He also has a history with the League of Assassins and appeared in Son of Batman, an animated movie focusing on Bruce and Damian Wayne’s relationship. There’s also the potential to bring in Deathstroke’s daughter, Rose Wilson, turning the battle into a family affair on both sides. Given his history of also facing off against the Teen Titans, there are options for Deathstroke to stick around if the DCU goes that route.