If Wonder Woman Is in James Gunn’s Superman Sequel, Here’s How It Could Work (Without Repeating a DCEU Mistake)

Following the success of 2025’s Superman, Man of Tomorrow places Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and former arch-nemesis Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) in an uneasy coalition against the alien android Brainiac (Lars Eidinger). Since the stakes are obviously getting amped up for the sequel, Man of Tomorrow is also confirmed to feature many other DC heroes, including returning players Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), and Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and newcomer John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). That’s not all, as Man of Tomorrow keeps casting talent in undisclosed roles, such as Sinqua Walls, Matthew Lillard, and Adria Arjona, the latter being rumored to play Maxima or Wonder Woman. The perspective of Wonder Woman returning to theaters is enticing, but DC Studios must be careful not to repeat a major DCEU mistake.

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In Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the debut of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) functioned as a rushed plot device rather than a cohesive character introduction. For starters, she spent the majority of the runtime as a peripheral figure before being shoved into the final confrontation with Doomsday to save the male leads. This execution relegated the most iconic female hero in comic history to a glorified cameo, prioritizing universe-building over the integrity of her individual story. Consequently, the film felt overstuffed, as it attempted to manufacture the Trinity’s formation without providing the necessary groundwork for their interpersonal dynamics. If Man of Tomorrow introduces Wonder Woman, it risks a similar outcome. However, the world-building established in the 2025 Superman provides James Gunn with the tools he needs to avoid these pitfalls.

If Wonder Woman Is in Man of Tomorrow, She Should Be a Main Character

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Unlike the previous continuity, where Clark Kent (Henry Cavill) was the first public metahuman, the 2025 Superman confirmed that the new version of the DC Universe is already densely populated by established heroes and villains. The presence of the Justice Gang and historical references to the Justice Society of America mean that the public is already accustomed to god-like figures protecting the planet. Therefore, if Diana is introduced in Man of Tomorrow, she should not be framed as a mysterious newcomer or a hidden relic of the past. Instead, the narrative should present her as an active and well-known heroine who has been operating for years. That would allow the movie to bypass the origin story of Diana, just as Superman did with Clark, and introduce the heroine at the peak of her power.

Furthermore, the scale of the threat posed by Brainiac justifies the involvement of the DCU’s heaviest hitters. Reports indicate that Man of Tomorrow revolves around a planetary invasion that forces Superman and Luthor into a desperate alliance. In this context, it is logical for the Man of Steel to rally Earth’s greatest defenders to preserve human civilization, which explains the presence of the Justice Gang and the Green Lantern John Stewart in the movie. If Diana is already a public figure in the DCU, it would make sense for Superman to ask for her help, too. Plus, even if she’s only starting her hero career, Diana would obviously stand up and fight Brainiac to protect the planet. Placing her at the center of the battle against Brainiac would even help the DCU to take the next step towards the formation of the Justice League.

Regardless of the path the DCU takes with Diana, if she’s part of Man of Tomorrow, the movie must also avoid sidelining a member of the Trinity. Providing Wonder Woman with a significant role from the beginning of the film honors her status. While Man of Tomorrow is primarily a vehicle for the evolving relationship between Superman and Lex Luthor, the inclusion of Diana offers a unique perspective on the nature of heroism and leadership, while also reinforcing the idea that the DCU is an ecosystem where legends naturally converge.

Man of Tomorrow is scheduled for theatrical release on July 9, 2027.

Given that DC Studios has publicly committed to both a solo Wonder Woman film and a Themyscira prequel series, should Diana Prince’s first DCU appearance be in Man of Tomorrow? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!