7 Scariest Batman Villains, Ranked

Batman isn’t quite a horror character, but he certainly includes plenty of horror elements in his stories. He’s the Dark Knight, after all, and fear is one of his main tools in his never-ending war on crime. Bruce created the Batman identity specifically to strike fear into the hearts of criminals, since they are a superstitious and cowardly lot. However, just because Batman is the scariest creature of the night doesn’t mean that his villains can’t also send shivers down your spine. In fact, Batman will often go up against monsters and horrors that would give most heroes nightmares for the rest of their lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So today, we’re going to take a look at the seven scariest villains that the Caped Crusader tangoes with. These villains may not always make it their mission to terrify everyone in Gotham City, but they certainly have that effect. We’ll only be focusing on Batman-specific villains, but trust me, even if we included a wider array of villains from across DC, very few could hold a candle to the horrors that live in the darkness of Gotham. With all that said, let’s get right into it.

7) Mister Bloom

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Mister Bloom is a recent addition to Batman’s lore, having been introduced to battle Jim Gordon during his brief stint as the Dark Knight. What makes Bloom so terrifying is his downright inhumane proportions. He’s unnaturally tall and lanky, with elongated fingers that are sharp enough to stab right through people. He moves with this strange, almost marionette-like stiffness and fluidity, as if he really is a plant brought to life. His design is eerily reminiscent of horror characters like Slenderman, and Bloom certainly emulates that fear in his twisted actions and attempts to intimidate everyone around him. Bloom is a scary-looking guy; enough said.

6) Doctor Hurt

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Simon Hurt is one of the most psychologically terrifying of Batman’s foes. He started as a Devil-worshipping ancestor of Bruce Wayne, and was granted eternal youth by the Hyper-Adapter. Hurt spent his long life learning all the ways he could to torture, manipulate, and mentally destroy others, simply because he enjoyed it. He was the mastermind behind “Batman R.I.P.” and stalked Batman for the hero’s entire life, with the World’s Greatest Detective being none the wiser. Hurt is terrifying, not because of any powers, but because of the type of man he is. He revels in the inhumane pain and torture of others as if he were actually a demon, and that dedication to being pure evil is horrifying to see in action.

5) The Court of Owls

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Court of Owls is Gotham City’s oldest boogeyman, only they’re far from a fairytale. They were a secret cabal of Gotham’s richest and most powerful citizens who ruled it from the shadows for centuries. They had an army of timeless, undead assassins at their beck and call and would guide the city’s path from the darkness to ensure they stayed in power. Even Batman thought they didn’t exist until they came for Bruce Wayne. The Court captured and tortured Batman to almost breaking, which is something very few can say. While Batman lived in Gotham’s shadow, they were Gotham’s shadow, ruling like malevolent gods, rearranging lives like game pieces.

4) Joker

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

The Clown Prince of Crime is Batman’s most famous foe and his archenemy. The Joker has been at the center of Batman’s bloodiest, most spine-tingling adventures. He paralyzed Barbara and tortured Jim Gordon in The Killing Joke, skinned a man alive in Joker (2008), and literally ate all of China in “Emperor Joker.” When the Joker is at his best, he’s a pale agent of death that can terrify demigods with a bloody smile on his face. The problem, however, is that Joker often isn’t at his best.

In recent years, especially, Joker has become a victim of shock value stories and oversaturation. He’s often a shell of his terrifying self. While the Joker has some incredibly high highs, like that time he cut off his own face, he also has very low lows, and those keep him in the middle ground for this list.

3) Professor Pyg

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Professor Pyg is utterly terrifying because he could almost exist in real life. He’s a man who suffered a severe schizophrenic breakdown and became obsessed with the idea of fixing what he sees as broken. Unfortunately, he sees people as broken, and only he knows how to fix them. He dons a pig mask and kidnaps random people off the streets, forcibly operating on them to turn them into Dollotrons. These Dollotrons are emotionally and mentally dead dolls that Pyg controls. He’s a perfectionist artist who believes he’s the next Pygmalion, and whenever he shows up, Batman fans are in for one of the most disturbing scenes they’ll ever read.

2) Scarecrow

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Gotham’s very own master of fear had to take a high place on this list, of course, but he takes it in a very strange way. Although Scarecrow initially terrified people with his own presence and is the Batman villain most associated with fear, he’s never been as intimidating as villains like Pyg on his own. Even the most terrifying Scarecrow design pales in comparison to the terror of the Professor of body-sculpting, but Scarecrow obviously has an advantage with his fear toxin. He’s able to force people to experience their worst traumas and deepest fears with the push of a button, and that cannot be underestimated.

Fear toxin has become Scarecrow’s entire modus operandi, sometimes with entire plans revolving around infecting as many people as possible. Although Scarecrow lacks some of the fearful charisma of the other people on this list, he more than makes up for it by literally giving form to the greatest terrors of his opponents. It’s always a terrible, disgusting, decidedly entertaining time when Scarecrow sprays people with fear toxin, and it’s enough to leave plenty with nightmares about Gotham’s best fear-focused villain.

1) Ten-Eyed Man

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Every villain on this list is scary in one way or another, but none of them has ever made me feel as viscerally uncomfortable as Ten-Eyed Man. After he was blinded in an accident, Philip Reardon underwent an experiment by an underworld surgeon that gave him sight again by grafting his optic nerves onto his fingertips. Now, each finger has an eye on the end. Already, that’s a disgusting thing to imagine. He can’t pick anything up or even form a fist, because each finger-eye is as sensitive as a normal one, and that’s not even getting into the sensory overload nightmare this would be.

Ten-Eyed Man wasn’t content to be creepy upon retrospect, however. His most recent appearances reimagined him as a near-supernatural creature, with his new eyes letting him gaze into realms beyond human understanding and see the truth and lies of all things. He moves like a man possessed, sitting in unnatural positions and making liberal use of the horrifying image his finger-eyes provide. Ten-Eyed Man was already a horrifying character before his makeover, but once he finally embraced true horror elements, he became the most unnerving thing to ever walk around in a Batman comic.

So there we have the seven scariest Batman villains, ranked by how utterly terrifying they are. Which Batman villain do you personally find to be the scariest?

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!