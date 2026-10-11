5 Fantasy Movies That Are Actually Perfect To Watch This Halloween & 1 Just Got A 2026 Sequel

We have reached the time of year when everyone is looking to check out movies for spooky season. Halloween is around the corner and that means people everywhere are rewatching their favorite horror films or discovering new ones that fit the mood. However, horror isn’t always what you want to see at this time of year. Maybe you are someone who doesn’t really like scary movies, or you just don’t enjoy being creeped out. That’s okay, but Halloween is still a special time, so you want to get into the spooky spirit without being overly scared. Thankfully, that’s where the fantasy genre comes into play.

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Fantasy movies cover a lot of ground, so there are certainly some that are ideal to check out in October. These are the films that give off a Halloween vibe and have some creepiness to them without venturing too far into the horror of it all. They are the kind of films you can watch in the weeks leading up to the holiday and not end up with nightmares. One of these movies has become so beloved over time that it recently received a sequel nearly 30 years after the original, showing its staying power.

5) The House With A Clock In Its Walls

The House With A Clock In Its Wall

Based on a 1973 book of the same name, The House with a Clock in Its Walls is a great blend of spooky, fantasy, and comedy. The story focuses on a young boy who gets sent to live with his uncle in a creepy old house that he learns was once lived in by an evil warlock. The warlock might be a villain, but he doesn’t look all that scary, which makes sense since the film was aimed at a younger audience.

The House with a Clock in Its Walls benefits from having a talented group behind it, from Eric Kripke (The Boys) as its writer to Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, and Renée Elise Goldsberry in its cast. Black was a great choice here as his comedic chops ensure that the movie never gets too dark. The cast and visual effects were praised in this 2018 film that has kind of been forgotten but deserves to be remembered more fondly.

4) Pan’s Labyrinth

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Regardless of what the official genre is, if a film is made by Guillermo del Toro, it’s great to watch as Halloween approaches. The Shape of Water, Pinocchio, Frankenstein, Hellboy, and so many of his projects fit the bill, though it’s hard to top 2006’s Pan’s Labyrinth. Taking place in post-Civil War Spain, the Spanish-language film follows a young girl who moves in with her cruel stepfather and gets drawn into a labyrinth filled with magical creatures. She learns that she may be the reincarnation of a lost princess and must go through perilous tasks to return to her real father.

Pan’s Labyrinth is a legitimate classic and might be the best work of del Toro’s career, which is high praise. It sits at an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. The incredible creatures crafted for this movie feel perfect for Halloween without ever being too scary, though they do toe the line. Pan’s Labyrinth is basically a perfect mix of fantasy and horror.

3) The Green Knight

The most recent release on this list, The Green Knight arrived in 2021. It mostly flew under the radar, grossing only $20 million and not being mentioned a ton during awards season, though it should’ve been in contention for some major accolades. The David Lowery (Mother Mary) film is adapted from the 14th-century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. It centers on King Arthur’s nephew Gawain (Dev Patel) as he sets out to face the titular Green Knight to prove his courage.

Based on the premise, The Green Knight might not feel like a Halloween tale, but watching it unfold shows why it fits the bill. The film plays on elements like fear and uses its atmosphere to give you an eerie vibe without delivering things like jump scares. There’s a level of tension throughout that’s hard to match, and the creatures seen, like in Pan’s Labyrinth, look incredible without being too scary.

2) Coraline

Henry Selick should be synonymous with Halloween even though the filmmaker has never made a horror movie. His work in stop-motion animation is legendary and his projects always give a spooky season feel, from The Nightmare Before Christmas to James and the Giant Peach to Wendell & Wild. It’s hard to pick out his best work, though 2009’s Coraline is certainly in the conversation.

Based on the novella of the same name, Coraline follows the titular character as she finds a door to an alternate universe that feels perfect, yet is hiding something sinister. The movie has become more beloved as time has gone on, with many holding it up as one of the best films from the 2000s. Coraline gives you something whimsical, followed by something creepy, with something unsettling around the corner. The button eyes on the people from the Other World will forever creep audiences out. The entire experience is an incredible ride of emotions that is must-see around Halloween.

1) Practical Magic

The classic fantasy movie that’s perfect for Halloween and just received a modern sequel is Practical Magic. Released in 1998, the film centers on the Owens sisters (Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman), a pair of witches who learn that their family suffers from a curse that kills any man loved by a woman in their family line. When one of the sisters’ abusive boyfriends dies and is inhabited by an evil spirit, they have to use their magic to stop him from coming after them.

While there are horror elements like witchcraft and resurrection, the movie never feels scary. Instead, it comes across as a fantastical adventure where sisterhood is at its core. The film became a cult classic over the years, with tons of viewings around this time of year. Practical Magic 2 arrived in September 2026 and brought us more of what we loved about the original. It is sure to also become a Halloween staple.

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Did we leave off your favorite fantasy movie to watch around Halloween? If so, let us know your picks in the comments!