17 Years Later, the Most Disturbing Children’s Movie Ever Made Is a Halloween Streaming Hit

What if children’s movies were allowed to traumatize an entire generation like they used to in the 80s and 90s? While many kids movies of the last 20 years have dumbed down their content or turned away from being scary in favor of creating nice and safe spooky movies that even toddlers would just gawp at with little drooly yawning mouths, one 2009 movie decided that it would not follow the crowd and created one of the most disturbing and memorable films of the century. Now, as Halloween approaches, streaming platforms are filling up with the usual run of themed movies from The Shining to Casper, with something for everyone being out there. Among them, one nightmare wrapped in plasticine and disguising itself as a children’s film has jumped to the top three on three different streaming services to become the queen of Halloween.

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Coraline is a dark and terrifying movie from The Nightmare Before Christmas director Henry Selick (yes, it still wasn’t Tim Burton) and Laika Studios, who took a novella by Neil Gaiman and set about making children everywhere gain an irrational fear of sewing needles and buttons. The story follows young girl Coraline Jones, who finds refuge in a seemingly paradisiacal “Other World” after being forced to move from Michigan to Oregon with her workaholic parents. All of Coraline’s neglect in the real world is replaced here with an attentive “Other Mother” and all seems perfect, except that everyone has buttons stitched over their eyes and her Other Mother wants to do the same to Coraline to keep her in the Other World forever. This leads Coraline, and a stray cat with the ability to teleport, into a horrifying adventure as she attempts to rescue her real parents and get home.

Coraline Is Proof Than Animated Movies are Not Only for Children

When it comes to children’s movies, Disney has monopolized the market in films that provide a small amount of jeopardy to their characters but ultimately deliver stories where you know that everyone is going to be fine by the time the credits role and no one is going to get too upset or scared on the journey. Yet, there are movies that seem to have the whole purpose of being the “anti-Disney” alternative, delivering stories that do not protect children from sad deaths, creepy monsters, and the kind of scares that will have them looking under the bed for weeks. Coraline is such a movie that refused to hold back on its fear factor and in doing so became one of the most loved films to endure around spooky season year after year.

That kind of notable result is not a fluke, though. The film was produced over a number of years, with Selick and his team working with the painstakingly meticulous care needed to bring stop-motion to life. At a cost of $60 million, the film was a huge gamble and could quite easily have ended up being a costly flop, but instead a strong set of reviews from critics and word of mouth propelled it to a $188.3 million box office. Over the last 17 years, Coraline has continued to appear on best-of lists and audience playlists, and – as is usually the case with stop-motion movies that are given the budget and talent they deserve – has not aged in the last two decades. The film’s current return to streaming could also not have come at a better time as Laika Studios releases their latest movie, Wildwood, into cinemas. While waiting for the arrival of this new dark fantasy, there are plenty of options on where you can stream Coraline and remind yourself of exactly how disturbing a few buttons and animated characters can be.

What movie traumatized you as a child? Are most children’s movies to safe, or is it wrong to give them too much to fear in today’s world? Let us know in the comments.