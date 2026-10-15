5 Forgotten Halloween Movies & Specials to Watch in 2026 If You Miss the ’90s

Halloween in the ’90s had a particular kind of magic. Disney Channel was sending kids to supernatural towns, mummies were becoming unlikely best friends, and Jim Varney was saving the world from a troll. You didn’t need an expensive streaming subscription or a horror franchise with twelve sequels. You needed a television, a pile of Halloween candy, and something delightfully weird to watch after dark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maybe that’s why these movies still linger after so many years. They belong to an era when family entertainment could be silly, imaginative, and just a little frightening without taking itself too seriously. The world has changed, and entertainment has become increasingly fascinated with darkness, realism, and complicated antiheroes. But sometimes, you just want some silly fun and spooky adventure with interesting characters and a predictable, yet enjoyable, plot.

5) The Halloween Tree (1993)

I have a soft spot for Halloween specials that are a little weird. The Halloween Tree is VERY weird. Based on Ray Bradbury’s book, this animated special follows a group of kids trying to save their friend Pip. Their guide is Moundshroud, voiced by Leonard Nimoy. Naturally, things get strange from there.

What I love about this one is that it doesn’t treat kids like they’re incapable of handling a spooky story. It gets surprisingly dark. Bradbury even narrates the whole thing himself. That’s a pretty big deal for a television special about Halloween. You can practically smell the dusty VHS tape. This isn’t really a background movie for a Halloween party. Give it your full attention on a chilly October night. Just don’t expect a cuddly pumpkin to pop up whenever things get uncomfortable.

4) Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Disney Channel really wanted kids to lose sleep in 1999. There’s no other explanation for Don’t Look Under the Bed. The movie follows Frances, a teenager who gets blamed for supernatural pranks. She eventually discovers that the Boogeyman is real. Oh, and he’s absolutely terrifying.

Her unlikely partner is Larry, an imaginary friend who helps her fight back. It’s a fun premise, but the scares are what make this movie memorable. The Boogeyman looks like he wandered in from a considerably nastier horror film. Disney apparently decided that bedtime was overrated. I respect the commitment.

There’s a surprisingly sweet story about growing up buried underneath all those scares. Still, I suspect most kids weren’t thinking about the film’s deeper meaning when the credits rolled. They were checking under the bed. If you watched this as a kid, welcome back. Your childhood nightmares have a reunion scheduled for October.

3) Under Wraps (1997)

Disney Channel’s first original movie that was branded under their official DCOM label was actually about a mummy. Not a handsome prince. Not a beautiful princess, either. It was about a mummy named Harold. Honestly, what a way to unravel their content.

Three kids accidentally bring Harold back to life in Under Wraps. They quickly discover that he’s more lovable than terrifying. Their job is to get him home before midnight. It definitely puts a fun spin on the classic horror monster and adds a dose of fun urban adventure. Harold is basically a confused grandpa who happens to be several thousand years old. He’s also considerably less frightening than some of the people handing out raisins on Halloween.

It’s terribly fantastic how Under Wraps was the movie that kicked off Disney Channel’s DCOM legacy. Back in 1997, Halloween movies didn’t need enormous budgets or complicated mythology to feel magical. A mummy, three kids, and a race against midnight were enough to make for a memorable October adventure. Nearly three decades later, Under Wraps still feels like Halloween at its most fun: a little creepy, a little goofy, and full of the kind of seasonal magic that’s worth revisiting every October.

2) Halloweentown (1998)

Every October, there’s something special about returning to Halloweentown. It’s like visiting an old friend who only comes around once a year, bringing a little spooky magic along for the ride. The 1998 Disney Channel favorite follows a young teen named Marnie Piper. She eventually discovers she’s a witch and visits a magical town with her grandmother Aggie, against the wishes of her mother. Suddenly, Halloween isn’t just one night of costumes and candy. It’s an entire world filled with witches, goblins, and ghosts going about their business.

Sure, the special effects look dated today, but that’s part of the charm. Halloweentown makes you want to step through the screen and wander those spooky streets yourself. There’s a spell to the movie that captures what made ’90s Halloween entertainment so much fun. It wasn’t about making everything dark and terrifying. It was about the family fun and excitement of discovering a world where Halloween magic was real. Nearly three decades later, that feeling hasn’t faded. And when October rolls around again, you can always return to Halloweentown and its sequels.

1) Ernest Scared Stupid (1991)

Ernest is an icon of the 1990s. There, I said it. There’s nobody quite like him. Check out any of his Ernest P. Worrell movies when you’re in the mood for silly family entertainment. You’ll be transported to a world with fun and heart. In Ernest Scared Stupid, he accidentally unleashes an ancient troll that starts turning children into wooden dolls. Jim Varney gives Ernest this wonderful mix of innocence and determination. He’s an underdog through and through, but he’s also a champion for ordinary people. Ernest might not be the smartest guy in the room, but he has a good heart, and he never stops trying to do the right thing. Come on, it’s hard not to root for the guy.

I also think this movie says something about the ’90s. A character like Ernest could carry a movie without needing to be cool, cynical, or secretly tortured. He was funny because he was Ernest, and his earnestness was part of his personality and appeal. Not everything had to be super serious and realistic. Sometimes, an unlikely hero fought a troll and saved Halloween. That was enough. Maybe I’m nostalgic, but I miss that kind of entertainment. Ernest Scared Stupid is gloriously silly, genuinely spooky, and full of heart. It’s the sort of Halloween movie that reminds you why this time of year felt so magical as a kid. Just don’t let Trantor anywhere near your trick-or-treaters.

So dig out those old favorites, grab the good Halloween candy (we all know which bowl has the cheap stuff), and let the ’90s work their spooky magic. The monsters were weird, the heroes had heart, and nobody needed a super serious personality. Now that’s what I call a real treat. And after you’ve seen all of these, there are also some great non-horror Halloween movies to watch too.