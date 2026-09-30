3 Beloved Disney Characters Who Need Their Own Spinoff, Only to Be Wasted in Another Show

At one point, it seemed like Disney could give us endless amounts of new, interesting, and fun characters on any show. Some were funny enough to steal scenes, while others became fan-favorites almost instantly. It felt like those side characters were actually main characters that had been relegated to a supporting role. In their shows, they would make regular appearances and have entire episodes written about them. In their movies, they made such an impact that if they weren’t there, it would feel like something critical was missing.

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Of course, not every supporting character needs a spinoff. Sometimes being part of a great cast is enough. But there are a few where the idea is hard to ignore. The character is already there, the world is already established, and the stories are practically sitting in front of you. Disney just never took that extra step. Looking back, these three feel like the best examples of side characters who could have had much bigger lives outside the shows and movies that introduced them.

3) Gizmoduck — DuckTales

Gizmoduck was one of the most memorable side characters in DuckTales. For starters, he’d be a perfect character in the current age of MCU superhero movies. It’s also hard not to look at Gizmoduck through the lens of today’s superhero-heavy television landscape. A fast-paced comedy-adventure series about an inexperienced duck in an oversized suit practically writes itself. Disney had a superhero sitting right there. It just never gave him the chance to headline. Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera became an armored superhero and took on a special role in the cartoon. Personally, as a kid, I remember looking forward to seeing Gizmoduck show up, especially since I read superhero comic books. He wasn’t the smoothest superhero around, either, which was part of the appeal. Fenton was enthusiastic, a little awkward, and a silly screw-up. But that’s his charm, and it made him totally different from the overly serious and perfect Marvel or DC heroes.

That could have made for a great series on its own. Duckburg already had plenty of villains and strange situations for him to deal with. Gizmoduck was a character who could easily bounce between superhero adventures and comedy. Looking at the character now, especially with how common superhero cartoons have become, it’s hard not to think Disney had a pretty good spinoff sitting right there in DuckTales. And imagine a crossover with DC where you hear the words, “Shazam!” alongside “Blathering Blatherskite!”

2) Dodger — Oliver & Company (1988)

As soon as he appears on screen, Dodger never really feels like a side character in Oliver & Company. From the moment he shows up, he has the attitude and confidence of someone who already thinks he’s the main character. He’s the leader of Fagin’s group of street dogs. With that background, it’s no wonder that Dodger is street-smart, quick with a joke, and usually has a plan. Even when that plan gets everyone into trouble. That’s also what makes him such an obvious choice for his own comedy-adventure series.

Dodger could have spent episode after episode navigating New York, pulling off schemes, getting into trouble, and dragging the rest of his crew along with him. The basic setup wouldn’t have needed much explaining. The city is already there. The gang is already there. And Dodger has enough personality to keep things moving. Just like TaleSpin, Oliver and the rest of the cast could easily be a major part of this hypothetical cartoon series. Oliver & Company gave him plenty of personality, but his story never really had to end there. If Disney had wanted another street-level animated adventure, Dodger was already standing in the right place. The opening theme song to his show could easily echo his famous words, “Why should I worry?”

1) Kit Cloudkicker & Molly Cunningham — TaleSpin (1990)

This first entry is a tough tie because they’re both from the same show. TaleSpin was definitely Baloo’s story, but Kit Cloudkicker was closely tied to him. Kit did get an advanced character arc, especially for cartoons at the time, but there’s still so much potential for him as he grows up. Same goes for his younger counterpart.

Molly Cunningham was never simply the cute kid in TaleSpin. As Rebecca Cunningham’s daughter, she was also surrounded by adults who were constantly getting themselves into trouble. That gave Molly an interesting position within the world of Cape Suzette. She was young, but she wasn’t completely removed from the adventures happening around her.

They were also nearly inseparable, with Kit helping look out for Molly on more than one occasion. And the original show has such a devoted following, that many fans have also imagined Kit and Molly eventually falling in love. Maybe that could be part of their new show together?

Imagine following Kit and Molly when they’re older, with Cape Suzette serving as the backdrop for a coming-of-age adventure series. They could inherit the Higher for Hire business while exploring, encountering new characters, and getting into trouble, of course. The rest of the original cast wouldn’t have to disappear either. They can simply take on new roles. Dare I say—Baloo and Rebecca could be married and living that next phase of their lives? The best part of this series would be seeing Kit and Molly as they grow alongside the world around them.

There was a time when Disney could introduce a side character and make you immediately wonder what adventures they might have without the rest of the cast around. Gizmoduck, Dodger, Kit, and Molly all felt like characters whose stories could have continued long after the credits rolled. We may never know what those shows could have been, and it would be a great return to form if a new Disney afternoon cartoon block could return. If Disney ever wants to go digging through its old toy box, I know exactly which characters I’d be hoping they’d find. Do you have any favorites you’d like to see get the main character treatment?