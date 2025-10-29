5 Great Non-Horror Movies to Watch This Halloween

Halloween is here, and all movie buffs should be on the hunt for films to fit the spooky mood. However, not everyone is a fan of horror films. Fortunately, one can find tons of amazing non-horror movies that are creepy enough for Halloween yet not quite as terrifying as A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) or The Conjuring (2013). Gripping thrillers, comedic ghost stories, and riveting period dramas are among the many different types of films that can align with the spirit of tricks and treats. Halloween movies don’t always have to belong to the horror genre, because there are so many other titles that are suitable for the occasion this year and every year.

Those searching for something to watch on Halloween outside of the horror genre need to check out these five movies.

5) Se7en (1995)

image courtesy of new line cinema

David Fincher’s Se7en is a wild ride that never lets up. The crime thriller explores how a serial killer inspired by the seven deadly sins might operate, executing one disturbing twist after another. Dripping with hair-raising suspense, Se7en directly places audiences in the shoes of two detectives, creating an immersive viewing experience that impressively balances character development and plot. All of the film’s gruesome and unsettling buildup leads to a shocking final twist that remains one of the most incredible movie endings in history. Despite the graphic nature of Se7en‘s story, the movie isn’t as scary as most horror flicks. Thus, Se7en is an excellent choice for those who don’t like to be overly frightened.

Se7en is streaming on HBO Max and AMC+ this month.

4) The Witch (2015)

image courtesy of a24

Robert Eggers often incorporates horror elements into his work, and his directorial debut, The Witch, excellently unnerves audiences through references to witchcraft without being downright terrifying. The psychological thriller immediately establishes a dark atmosphere in its 1600s New England setting. As strange occurrences progressively torment a Puritan family, the film grows more foreboding, sinister, and unhinged. The Witch‘s slow-burn approach isn’t for everyone, but the story’s gradual descent into madness is well worth viewers’ patience. Containing outstanding acting performances and mesmerizing visuals, The Witch is the perfect non-horror supernatural movie to watch during the Halloween season.

The Witch is available to stream on HBO Max.

3) Ghostbusters (1984)

image courtesy of columbia pictures

The original Ghostbusters is the best choice for those who enjoy comedy and sci-fi elements in a Halloween movie. Brimming with humor and fun action scenes, the titular ghost-catchers’ first outing is thoroughly entertaining. Ghostbusters is fueled by its charming characters and witty dialogue. Furthermore, the movie’s energetic mood and vibrant palette only increase its appeal. Even though Ghostbusters features some pretty scary ghouls, they’re rather tame compared to the monsters in genuine horror movies. Audiences merely seeking a good time instead of horrible nightmares will be perfectly satisfied by Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters is available to rent or purchase on various video-on-demand platforms.

2) The Batman (2022)

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

One might not expect a superhero movie to adequately match the Halloween spirit, but The Batman surprisingly has all the elements of a great spooky film. For starters, the story begins on Halloween night, setting an eerie atmosphere for the rest of the movie. The Batman is saturated with grimness, depicting a decaying Gotham City full of crime and mischief.

Bruce Wayne/Batman (Robert Pattinson) boasts an intimidating demeanor, and the mysterious masked Riddler (Paul Dano) frightens through his actions and appearance. Even without the Joker, The Batman successfully creates a haunting ambience with menacing characters to support it. The Batman‘s brutal fight scenes and heartfelt message of hope amid the gloom also heighten its excellence. Although far from horror, The Batman can still set the mood for Halloween.

The Batman is streaming on HBO Max.

1) Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

image courtesy of warner bros. pictures

Pan’s Labyrinth is a movie everyone needs to see at least once, and it’s even better around Halloween. Guillermo del Toro’s masterpiece deftly examines the horrors of war through a mythical labyrinth in 1940s Spain. As the main character, Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), enters the maze, audiences get acquainted with all kinds of fantastical and terrifying creatures. Pan’s Labyrinth has its fair share of violent and unnerving moments, turning this fairy tale-esque story into a nightmare. Elevated by stunning visuals, the film’s well-crafted blend of fantasy and historical drama creates a mesmerizing experience for audiences. Those who want a timeless monster movie that doesn’t fully lean into horror should be delighted to watch Pan’s Labyrinth this Halloween.

Pan’s Labyrinth is currently streaming for free on Tubi.

