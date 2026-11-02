5 Perfect Daisy Ridley Performances Outside of Rey in Star Wars, Including Her Cult Zombie Movie

It has been a couple of years, but Daisy Ridley’s name is back in the news thanks to the announcement of the early plans for Star Wars: Episode X. Ridley rose to prominence thanks to her role as Rey in Disney’s sequel trilogy running from 2015 through 2019. While those movies made a ton of money, reception was mixed as the installments progressed and Rey’s character didn’t exactly become a fan favorite. However, she was indeed the focal point of the films and is slated to be part of the rumored plans for the next iteration, returning as Rey.

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Regardless of how that goes, there’s no denying just how talented Daisy Ridley is as an actor. As good as she was at portraying Rey, it’s worth looking at her other film projects to really see her versatility and talent. Her breakout came in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and since then, she has been delivering standout performances in dramas, mysteries, thrillers, period pieces, and more. In fact, one of her best and most underrated performances came just one year ago in the horror genre as the lead actor in a zombie flick that has already managed to attain cult status.

5) Murder on the Orient Express

Based on the 1934 novel of the same name, 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express is a modern adaptation of the story from director Kenneth Branagh, who also appears as Detective Hercule Poirot. It’s the first of several films centering on the character and features a great ensemble cast that includes Penélope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr., Judi Dench, Willem Dafoe, and Daisy Ridley, among others. This was one of the earliest chances fans had at seeing Ridley away from Rey.

Daisy Ridley plays Mary Debenham, a governess with a connection to Daisy Armstrong, who was murdered by the man who gets stabbed while on the titular Orient Express. This isn’t the biggest role for Ridley, but she delivers the goods as a character who was totally different for her at the time. Also, despite still being young, Ridley wasn’t at all overmatched alongside some of the most impressive veteran actors around.

4) Sometimes I Think About Dying

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Following Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Daisy Ridley has shifted her focus to smaller independent projects. These have allowed her to further hone her craft and only become a better actor without having to worry about big budgets and box office numbers. Sometimes I Think About Dying is right along those lines, made on a small budget and standing out at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023.

Sometimes I Think About Dying centers on Daisy Ridley’s Fran Larsen, a socially awkward office worker who spends her time daydreaming about her own death. She ultimately meets someone with the potential to help her branch out but continues to stand in her own way. Ridley carries this movie with a remarkably restrained performance. She relies on subtleties and has electric chemistry with co-star Dave Merheje. On top of that, reviews for Sometimes I Think About Dying were strong, sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes.

3) We Bury the Dead

The aforementioned cult zombie movie is We Bury the Dead. Another smaller project, this 2025 film does a great job of taking the tropes of the zombie subgenre and turning them on their heads. Rather than focusing completely on the scares, the action, and the gore, We Bury the Dead tells a more psychological story about the damage that a world like this can inflict on those who survive in it. Things are the way they are after an experimental weapon gets detonated in Tasmania and victims caught in the blast turn into the walking undead.

Daisy Ridley plays the lead character, Ava Newman, who embarks on a journey to Tasmania in search of her missing husband. Reviews for the film were strong and a highlight was Ridley’s lead performance. She showcases the grief she has for her husband and the fear of the situation she’s trapped in with expertise. The end result is some of the best work of her career.

2) Magpie

Making a splash upon premiering at the 2024 South by Southwest festival, Magpie isn’t all that well-known, yet already manages to stand out in Daisy Ridley’s impressive filmography. The story deals with a couple who have their lives thrown into disarray when their daughter gets cast to work in a movie alongside a major film star who is known for being controversial. Ridley plays the mom, Annette, while Shazad Latif and Matilda Lutz are her co-stars.

Before even getting into Ridley’s efforts on the screen, it’s important to note that she’s a big part of Magpie off of it. The idea for the film came from Ridley, who developed the story and is also one of the producers. As for her performance, again, Ridley does some incredible work. The film fits into the “good for her” subgenre and a big part of that is how Ridley makes you feel for Annette.

1) Young Woman and the Sea

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The most recent place where you have probably seen Daisy Ridley is on Disney+. The streaming platform was home to Young Woman and the Sea, a 2024 movie based on a true story and a 2009 book of the same name. The film tells the tale of Gertrude Ederle, a competitive swimmer who became the first woman in history to swim across the English Channel. Ridley plays Gertrude and has the weight of the movie on her shoulders. Thankfully, she was more than up to the task.

It’s hard to pick out Ridley’s best performance but Young Woman and the Sea has to be in the conversation. She brings an earnestness to the character and every scene with her is endearing. She does a fantastic job of playing the underdog who has to rise up and do something that was deemed somewhat impossible. Although not seen by many people, the film was a hit with critics and marks another successful effort from Ridley’s underrated career.

Major Non-Star Wars Daisy Ridley Movies Year Role Scrawl 2015 Hannah Only Yesterday 2016 Taeko Okajima (English Dub) Ophelia 2018 Ophelia Peter Rabbit 2018 Cottontail Rabbit Chaos Walking 2021 Viola Eade The Inventor 2023 Marguerite The Marsh King’s Daughter 2023 Helena Palletier Cleaner 2025 Joey Locke Ebenezer 2026 Emily Cratchit

Let us know what your favorite Daisy Ridley performance is in the comments!