5 Sci-Fi Movies Where Everybody Seems To Miss The Point (#1 Is A Misunderstood Action Classic)

The science fiction genre has delivered some of the most talked-about movies in cinematic history. Sci-fi as a genre encompasses a broad spectrum of stories, and that has seen many varied titles land on screens around the world over the decades. Many of the best sci-fi movies not only stand the test of time, but maintain their cultural relevance even years after their initial release. This is because the deeper narrative themes that are often present in sci-fi stories are typically timeless, capturing the human imagination in a way that few other genres have proven able to do. Thought-provoking and complex sci-fi often dominates the conversation, but practically every entry into the genre has some interesting subtext that can be gleaned from closely watching its story unfold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are many complicated sci-fi movies out there, but there are also less complex films in the genre that many people still misinterpret. In each of the following cases, the movie’s most obvious elements are often taken purely at face value, with wider audiences failing to look a little deeper at these sci-fi movies. This ultimately results in the majority of fans completely missing the actual point of the movie, skimming over its subtext and instead taking away entirely the wrong message from its story.

5) They Live (1988)

While They Live might be remembered as one of the few John Carpenter movies without Kurt Russell, it’s also a criminally overlooked and underrated movie from the legendary director’s filmography. It follows a working-class drifter named Nada who discovers that the wealthy ruling class is actually made up of aliens in disguise as he attempts to expose their influence to the world. Many people come away from the movie with a vague awareness of its true meaning: it seems like a fun sci-fi action film that touches on the power of consumerism and advertising in modern society. However, They Live‘s message is actually far more political than it seems. The class divide is the real key to understanding its story, and the real battle is the struggle between apathy and awareness of the subconscious control being exerted over the masses. It’s a film that makes a powerful statement about modern society, but — in an ironically apt way — much of its audience completely missed the point.

4) Don’t Look Up (2021)

There have been many underrated disaster movies over the years, and it’s easy to heap Don’t Look Up into the same category. After all, its story concerns a comet on a collision course with Earth, and follows the attempts of two astronomers who make repeated futile attempts to alert humanity to the coming devastation. While the movie’s moments of comedy aren’t hugely subtle, the film’s political satire unfortunately escaped the grasp of some. It’s far more than a simple disaster comedy with a stacked cast, but it’s instead a scathing indictment of how our modern society treats disaster as entertainment, thereby numbing ourselves to its impact. The message can be applied to various issues facing humanity, fitting with everything from modern political discourse to the ongoing and irreversible effects of climate change, and it makes our complacency the true subject of its satire. To some, it would seem that Don’t Look Up might hit too close to the mark, but for others, it simply sailed right over their heads.

3) Robots (2005)

Several sci-fi movies from the 2000s are highly regarded among fans for their cutting social commentary, but practically no one would name 2005’s Robots among them. Its story, set in a world populated by robots, concerns an ambitious inventor who seeks employment with his idol, only to learn of a sinister plot to forcibly upgrade the city’s population of struggling robots, better known as “outmodes”. On the surface, it’s a colorful kids’ movie about a machine city, but just beneath the surface, it actually sends a pretty powerful message. Its story sees a plucky young hero uncover an underhanded corporate plot to engage in subtle class and economic warfare, and in that regard, Robots serves as a scathing indictment of neoliberalism as viewed through the lens of a colorful family-friendly comedy. Naturally, it’s easy to miss the subtext as it’s hidden in a movie that very few people would think to examine closely, but Robots undoubtedly sends a clear, socially conscious message to those who are paying attention.

2) Starship Troopers (1997)

Starship Troopers is perhaps one of the most infamous examples of a sci-fi movie that people routinely misunderstood for many years. Its story, which is based on the novel of the same name by the legendary sci-fi writer Robert A. Heinlein, follows Johnny Rico and his fellow recruits in the futuristic United Citizen Federation Earth military, which is engaged in a bitter war with an insectoid alien race called the Arachnids. For many years, the sci-fi action movie faced critical backlash for supposedly endorsing fascism and authoritarianism, which resulted in poor box office performance. It has since been more favorably reappraised, as audiences have actually begun to understand the depth of the movie’s satire, which actually serves the opposite purpose to that which the critics subscribed to upon its release. While general audiences now know that Starship Troopers was never intended to be taken at face value, that doesn’t change the fact that for many years, it was.

1) RoboCop (1987)

There have been several movies in the RoboCop franchise, but none have been able to top the original. 1987 saw the release of Paul Verhoeven’s iconic movie, which followed a police officer in a dystopian near-future Detroit who is killed by criminals and revived in the form of the titular cyborg. To general audiences and casual observers, it’s an epic sci-fi action movie with many gloriously violent moments. However, to discerning sci-fi fans, RoboCop is so much more. On a deeper level, its narrative explores the dehumanization of the workforce in a world fuelled by corporate interests. In that way, RoboCop is incredibly prescient, as it taps into problems that continue to plague modern society and that have only gotten worse since the movie’s release. While it does work incredibly well on the surface level too, RoboCop‘s deeper themes and powerful subtext is a key part of what makes it such an exceptional movie, so it’s well worth looking a little deeper at the 1987 sci-fi classic.