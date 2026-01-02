7 Most Underrated Sci-Fi Movies Of The Decade So Far

Sci-fi is always one of the most popular movie genres, and while many of the biggest movies from each year are sci-fi, there are still plenty of underrated gems. The MCU, DCU, Star Wars, Star Trek, and more belong to the sci-fi genre, demonstrating its enduring popularity and demand. And beyond the big screen, sci-fi is in a major boom period, as real-world fascination with technological advances inspires stories both of optimism and fear.

No matter how many sci-fi movies make it into the top box office charts each year, there are still some that unfairly slip under the radar or don’t initially receive the acclaim that they deserve. That seems to have been a bigger issue in the 2020s, as the sanctity of the theatrical window was undermined by a global pandemic and changing audience behaviours. But looking backwards, these movies deserve another look and more praise.

7) Tenet

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is one of the most divisive movies in his filmography. Sandwiched between Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, the 2020 film saw the director return to sci-fi, hearkening back to some of his most popular movies like Inception and Interstellar. While the movie’s marketing generated a lot of hype, many viewers were disappointed by the movie, calling Tenet complicated, heady, and a retread of Inception.

As of the writing of this article, Tenet is Nolan’s lowest-rated movie, sitting at 70%. While this is still a really good score, some Nolan fans still treat Tenet like it is a bad movie simply because it doesn’t meet the director’s incredibly high bar. However, the film has arguably the most unique sci-fi concept this decade, has incredible visuals, great performances, and some fantastic practical effects.

6) No One Will Save You

2023’s horror sci-fi film No One Will Save You is one of the best alien movies of the decade, yet barely anyone talks about it. The Hulu original is a silent film that stars Kaitlyn Dever as Brynn Adams, a woman who wakes up to discover that her home is being invaded by aliens.

The film only has five words of spoken dialogue, with this being the aspect that makes No One Will Save You so unique. While this gimmick may have turned viewers off, the constraint makes the film even more impressive, which is why it is such a shame that it has been overlooked.

5) The Invisible Man

Over the past 10 years, Universal has failed at bringing back some of its iconic monsters, with 2017’s The Mummy and 2024’s Wolf Man being major disappointments. However, 2020’s The Invisible Man is the best reimagining of a classic monster this decade, and it needs to be talked about more.

The film stars Elisabeth Moss as a woman who is being stalked by her ex-boyfriend, a mad scientist who has invented a suit that allows him to turn invisible. This unique twist on the classic monster makes The Invisible Man a fantastic sci-fi film, with director Leigh Whannell using the concept to discuss themes of toxic relationships and gaslighting. The film’s release just before the COVID-19 Pandemic likely contributed to it being mostly forgotten, which is a shame.

4) The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is the first feature-length, fully-animated Looney Tunes movie to get a theatrical release, and it fits into the sci-fi genre. The film follows Porky Pig and Daffy Duck as they uncover an alien conspiracy, forcing the wacky duo to work together to save Earth.

The Day the Earth Blew Up is a surprisingly fantastic homage to the sci-fi B-movies of the 1950s, honoring one of the best periods of the genre. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. didn’t release the film in North America, causing Ketchup Entertainment to take over. This smaller distribution company likely contributed to the film’s surprising lack of popularity, with it only making $15.2 million on a $15 million budget.

3) Predator: Killer of Killers

2022’s Prey helped reinvent the Predator franchise, with it being one of the most well-received movies in the series. 2025’s Predator: Badlands put another fresh spin on the series, setting it on an alien planet. Sandwiched between these films, however, was 2025’s Predator: Killer of Killers, the animated anthology movie.

Killer of Killers is one of the best films in the Predator franchise, with it’s 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes making it the highest-rated Predator movie on the site. Its gorgeous animation and unique period settings push the boundary of what the franchise can do. Sadly, the film was released straight to Hulu, and the competition with Badlands‘ theatrical release likely hurt its popularity.

2) Infinity Pool

Director Brandon Cronenberg released Infinity Pool in 2023, and it is one of the best and most disturbing sci-fi movies of the decade. The film stars Mia Goth, Cleopatra Coleman, and Alexander Skarsgård as a group of vacationers who take part in hedonistic activities while at a resort.

The sci-fi aspect of Infinity Pool is slowly revealed throughout the film’s run, and it is one of the best uses of the concept yet. Infinity Pool is packed to the brim with terrifying imagery and thought-provoking commentary, yet it only made $5.2 million at the box office, meaning that almost nobody talks about it anymore.

1) Mars Express

2023’s Mars Express is not only one of the best and most underrated sci-fi movies of the decade; it is also one of the best animated movies of the decade. The film follows a private detective and her robot detective as they travel to Mars in order to track down a notorious hacker, where they soon discover a shocking secret.

Mars Express is fantastic, but it is French-language, meaning that many North American audience members didn’t see it. However, the film has an incredibly compelling story and beautiful animation. With 100% on Rotten Tomatoes yet virtually no cultural impact, Mars Express is the most underrated sci-fi movie of the 2020s.

