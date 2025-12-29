7 Best Sci-Fi Movies of 2025, Ranked

2025 has been a great year for movies. As well as several major blockbuster releases into huge franchises, the year has seen many standalone films earn considerable success both at the box office and with critics. Heading into the year, cinema was already on a run of great recent sci-fi movies, and 2025 certainly kept the genre’s ongoing success alive. Science fiction releases in many different subgenres landed over the calendar year, delivering incredible action set pieces, heartfelt drama, and thought-provoking narratives to audiences around the world. Not every sci-fi film this year was great, but those that were certainly set a high standard.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sci-fi genre seemed to proliferate in 2025, albeit in many different forms. From smaller, independent projects to major studio blockbusters, the year has seen some great science fiction stories. The best sci-fi movies of 2025 certainly weren’t easy to narrow down, as the year featured some exceptional titles that narrowly missed a spot on this list.

7) Mickey 17

There are very few sci-fi movies like Mickey 17, as it tackles a pretty heavy dystopian concept in a uniquely comedic way. Starring Robert Pattinson as Mickey, a young disposable worker in a space colony who is cloned every time he dies. With a stellar supporting cast featuring Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, and Cameron Britton, Mickey 17 is one of 2025’s best sci-fi movies.

6) The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Though predominantly a superhero movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps taps considerably into sci-fi tropes. For starters, the main villains of The Fantastic Four: First Steps are cosmic beings who arrive to prepare Earth for consumption, adding a big galactic element to its story. Its status as a part of the MCU certainly helped its success, but its retro-futuristic aesthetic and great performances from its cast made it one of the year’s biggest sci-fi crowdpleasers.

5) Superman

One of 2025’s best comic book movies, Superman brought a whole new franchise to life on the big screen. The first entry into the new DCU, Superman introduced a new incarnation of pop culture’s most beloved alien heroes, played by David Corenswet. Superman‘s box office success and positive critical reactions speak for themselves, marking it as one of the best sci-fi blockbusters of 2025 by far.

4) The Assessment

Not all of 2025’s best sci-fi releases were major blockbuster affairs. The Assessment, which was widely released in theaters in 2025 after a late 2024 debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, stars Himesh Patel and Elizabeth Olsen as a married couple who are examined by an assessor, played by Alicia Vikander, who will determine if they will qualify to have a child. The Assessment‘s dystopian sci-fi premise gives way to three incredible performances from its lead actors, and it’s one of the year’s best and most overlooked movies.

3) Companion

The exploration of the theme of artificial intelligence is one of the cornerstones of the science fiction genre. 2025 saw the release of Companion, which turned out to be an unexpectedly thrilling story of the exploitation of robotic companions for personal gain. A fascinating and deeply engaging story that features violent and memorable twists and turns, Companion is another of the year’s best sci-fi movies.

2) Predator: Badlands

The Predator movie franchise got a brand new entry in 2025, with Predator: Badlands hitting theaters in early November. The movie continued the story of the titular race of hunters, with its story concerning an unlikely alliance formed between a young Yautja and a Weyland-Yutani android on a hostile planet. A strong entry into the beloved sci-fi franchise, Predator: Badlands is one of the genre’s best releases of 2025.

1) Frankenstein

The movies of Guillermo del Toro are known primarily for their horror and fantasy elements, but 2025 also saw the director tackle the original science fiction story. Mary Shelley’s novel is widely considered the first science fiction story, and del Toro’s adaptation certainly does it justice. Frankenstein stars Oscar Isaac as the titular doctor, Jacob Elordi as his monster, and Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz in supporting roles. Gothic, dark, and every bit as horrifying as its source material, Frankenstein is the 2025’s best sci-fi movie.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!