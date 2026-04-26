5 Terrifying 1980s Movies That Weren’t Even Supposed to Be Scary

The 1980s were a weird time for movies, with the line constantly being blurred between children’s and adult entertainment. Tons of seemingly innocent movies were filled to the brim with horrifying imagery and messed-up moments, accidentally creating some pretty terrifying movies. These five movies are some of the most notable examples, luring viewers before featuring some shockingly scary stuff that comes out of nowhere.

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The 1980s had tons of horror-adjacent films aimed at broad audiences, such as Beetlejuice, Little Shop of Horrors, Ghostbusters, and more. Although they weren’t advertised as being scary, viewers went into them expecting at least some dark moments due to their storylines. However, these five movies weren’t expected to be scary, making their darker moments even more terrifying.

5) Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a 1988 film from director Robert Zemeckis, with it telling a noir detective story set in a world where cartoon characters are real. The film was heavily advertised as the place where characters from Disney Cartoons, Looney Tunes, and more would meet, and while it was a parody of Chinatown, it still targeted children and adults alike.

This is what makes the end of Who Framed Roger Rabbit so shockingly scary. At the end of the film, Christopher Lloyd’s Judge Doom is revealed to be a toon. This starts with a pretty disturbing scene in which he is run over by a steamroller. After this, a flattened-out Doom pops up, revealing a shrill voice and glowing red eyes. Judge Doom is horrifying, and he undoubtedly traumatized a whole generation of children.

4) Little Monsters

1989’s Little Monsters was clearly an attempt to ride the coattails of Beetlejuice, but the film may actually be scarier than the Tim Burton classic. At one point in the film, a villain named Snik rips off the head of another monster. On top of that, several monster designs are actually super scary, especially the true form of Boy. While Little Monsters may not be remembered by the public at large, it is definitely remembered by the children that it horrified.

3) The Brave Little Toaster

Of all of the films on this list, 1987’s The Brave Little Toaster is most directly aimed at children. The animated film follows a group of household appliances who go on a journey in order to reunite themselves with their owner. The film is bright, colorful, and very animated, and based on its marketing, nobody would expect The Brave Little Toaster to be scary.

However, upon watching the film, viewers will come to discover that the movie has a few terrifying moments. For example, Toaster’s dream contains a memorable firefighter clown, with his image becoming one of the most iconic parts of the film. Also, the Air Conditioner’s breakdown is pretty horrifying, with it alluding to some surprisingly mature topics for a children’s movie.

2) Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

Director Tim Burton has become known for making horror-adjacent films targeted at young audiences, with flicks like Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Corpse Bride being perfect examples of this. However, Tim Burton’s first film wasn’t a horror movie. Instead, it was Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, based on Paul Reubens’ popular character from his live performances and HBO special.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure seems like a childish and whimsical tale about Pee-wee’s attempts to get his stolen bike back. However, one scene takes a terrifying turn. While hitchhiking through Texas, Pee-wee catches a ride from a truck driver named Large Marge. It turns out that Marge is actually the ghost of a deceased truck driver, with her undergoing a horrifying transformation in front of Pee-wee’s eyes. This moment was probably scarring for many young viewers, with it easily being the most memorable scene in the film due to how scary it is.

1) Return to Oz

The Wizard of Oz is one of the most iconic family fantasy movies of all time, but when Disney released a sequel in 1985, the next film went in a very different direction. Return to Oz sees Dorothy make her way back to the wonderful world, which has fallen into ruin. Thus, she must team up with a band of new friends in order to rescue the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion.

Going into the film, many viewers didn’t expect it to be nearly as horrifying as it is. Return to Oz is incredibly dark, with it being shrouded in the rubble of the once colorful world. Imagery like a hall of screaming decapitated heads and the ghoulish design of the Wheelers make the film scarring for young audiences, so it isn’t surprising that the film isn’t as beloved as the original.