3 Tim Burton Movies That Don’t Get Enough Love From Fans

Tim Burton is one of the most beloved directors working in Hollywood today, and has been for decades. After directing numerous short films, Burton burst into the mainstream in the 1980s with hits such as Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Beetlejuice, and Batman, all displaying his unique visual style that would become a trademark of his work for the rest of his career. The 1990s saw Burton grow as a filmmaker with more diverse projects – like the biopic Ed Wood and the sci-fi comedy Mars Attacks! – while still maintaining his fondness for the weird and quirky. From the 2000s on, Burton took on massive blockbuster projects such as Planet of the Apes and family-friendly films such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Many of his films have been hits with audiences and critics alike, and he’s been nominated for and won numerous awards, including two Oscar nominations under his belt.

However, not all of Burton’s films have received a warm reception upon their release, and some have even been downright flops. Still, some of these movies deserve a second chance as they showcase fascinating elements of Burton’s directorial style that is not often seen in some of his bigger, more well-known films. Let’s take a look at three of those movies here.

Big Eyes

Big Eyes is a biographical drama that chronicles the life and work of artist Margaret Keane (played by Amy Adams), whose paintings of children with unnaturally large eyes made a splash in the world in the 1950s and 1960s. As a struggling single mother, Margaret takes up painting to make money. She eventually meets the salesman Walter (played by Christoph Waltz) and the two get married. However, Walter notices her creative talent and takes credit for her work as he believes her paintings will sell better if people think a man painted them.

Big Eyes is one of Burton’s least fantastical films, but it allows him to shine as a dramatic director, exploring themes like the creative process, identity, and the sexism of the past. Adams and Waltz are perfect as the couple competing for recognition for Margaret’s paintings. If you want to see a more subdued side to Burton, give Big Eyes a watch.

Stream Big Eyes on Prime Video, Peacock, or Tubi.

Big Fish

Ewan McGregor stars as journalist Will Bloom in Big Fish, a man who has become fed up with his father Edward, who he believes constantly lies about his life story to imbue it with fantastical elements. However, when Edward is diagnosed with cancer, Will decides to reconnect with him and find out who he really is. Edward’s life story is revealed through flashbacks and features encounters with a witch, a werewolf, a traveling circus, and more. But are all of these stories just tall tales?

Burton excels when it comes to portraying the dark and weird, often to the point that the plot and characters are sidelined. However, in Big Fish, Burton perfectly balances fantasy and humanity, giving us a surprisingly thoughtful exploration of storytelling. The film maintains its heart without ever getting too sentimental while delivering plenty of striking visuals.

Dark Shadows

Based on the gothic soap opera from the late 1960s and early 1970s, Dark Shadows follows Barnabas Collins, a wealthy aristocrat living in 1700s Maine. When he breaks the heart of Angelique (who’s secretly a witch), she puts a curse on him that turns him into a vampire, and then buries him alive. Barnabas is eventually freed in 1972 and immediately sets out to help his descendants restore glory to the family name. However, Angelique is still alive and has her own plans for Barnabas.

Johnny Depp steals the show in this film as the ancient vampire Barnabas, who’s a delight to watch as he struggles to adapt to 1970s America. While the plot is a little thin and not all of the jokes land, Dark Shadows is still a fun romp that blends morbid humor with gothic horror and romance. And as usual, Burton’s moody yet quirky visual style is on full display here.