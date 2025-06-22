This Live-Action and Cartoon Mashup Film Has Never Been Matched

Every generation, there are certain landmark films that define genres and set the standard; a new movie that defies all expectations, take bold risks and introduce something wholly unexpected. In 1988, a live-action and cartoon mash-up hit theatres, and though there have been attempts to repeat its success, this one film has never been topped, creatively or critically. Many have attempted to follow it too. Cool World tried (and failed) to achieve the same polish, while Space Jam played with different styles and tropes. This film however had everything, from a noir-style mystery to unforgettable characters, not to mention at least one character who will live in our nightmares forever.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is a fantasy comedy that was released in theatres on June 22, 1988. It brought animated characters to a live-action set, bringing the likes of Disney and Steven Spielberg together for one mind-blowing project. It’s safe to say that the industry never recaptured the magic that made this movie come to life. The story follows Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a disillusioned private investigator hired to help clear the name of Roger Rabbit, a cartoon who supposedly was just framed for murder. The story quickly takes a deep dive, resulting in a tale that lives in our memories to this day.

Unrivaled Animation & Live-Action Success

One might think that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? stands out among the other mash-ups because it was the first, but that isn’t the whole story. Who Framed Roger Rabbit? blended hand-drawn animation with live-action, and it was completely groundbreaking at the time. There are many reasons why this film works, including an intense plot and strong attention to detail. The animated characters felt like they really belonged in the world, thanks to having shadows and interacting with objects in the frame. It gave them a weight and realism that has never been topped.

Four years after Who Framed Roger Rabbit? came Cool World. Directed by Ralph Bakshi, Cool World really tried to nail the same style and design, but it didn’t quite hit the mark. Had the film gone in its own direction and established a more unique style, it probably would have been fine. But instead, it ended up awkward, jarring, and sometimes unfinished. Then there’s Space Jam, which admittedly is an entertaining watch. However, the film relied a lot more heavily on green screen technology to create its look, giving it a completely different feel. While it worked, the characters had a flatter feeling when compared to the rest of the world.

Creating a Narrative Through Layered Storytelling

Another crowning achievement of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is the plot itself. Set in Hollywood during the 1940s, the entire film has a strong noir detective vibe, complete with the jaded detective (dark backstory and all). On the surface, it’s a murder mystery, but there are many layers that help enhance the story. For example, the mystery incorporated themes of prejudice, corruption, and even urban development into the overarching story.

Letting the comparisons continue, Cool World tells the story of a cartoonist pulled into the universe he’s famous for drawing. The plot is fun, but doesn’t really commit to one direction or the other. Meanwhile, Space Jam is a fun idea, but its central plot is the characters themselves as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and The Looney Tunes carry this plot.

Remarkable Characters and a Villain of Pure Nightmare Fuel

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? created so many memorable characters, both good and bad. Most fans would argue that Jessica Rabbit changed the perception of a generation, and there are absolutely some jokes to be found in that statement. Meanwhile, Roger Rabbit is lovable, goofy, and highly supportive. Then there’s the protagonist, Eddie. He’s a nuanced character, with a backstory that gives him every reason in the world to feel bitter and jaded about the world, especially regarding toons. Bob Hoskins really delivered on this role, giving us a character that was full of drama, tragedy, and yes, exasperation.

On the other side of this dynamic cast is the primary antagonist. Judge Doom, played by Christopher Lloyd, is a corrupt Judge of Toontown, but it’s much deeper than that. He’s a freaky serial killer with a grudge against toons, and he goes after them in brutal fashion. His execution methods and transformation at the end of the film are the sort of things that will live rent-free in our minds forever, and we’re not entirely certain that’s a good thing.

It’s hard to believe that Who Framed Roger Rabbit? turns 37 this month. It hits just as hard in the year 2025 as it did in 1988, thanks to the compelling story and fantastic characters. This is a movie of legend, and it has never been topped.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit? is available to stream on Disney+.