Marvel’s Surprise Cancellation Means the MCU Has Two Major Cliffhangers, One Real & One Hilarious

In some terrible news, Marvel has cancelled Wonder Man after previously greenlighting it for a second season. This comes just as Marvel is about to make a massive profit on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is projected to make as much as $465 million globally in its opening weekend. Despite the money finally coming back in for Marvel, the studio decided to cancel what was the best Disney+ MCU series in years. While it is no surprise that Marvel cancels its best properties, this also leaves some questions open concerning how that series ended its run. This includes two cliffhangers.

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The first of the Wonder Man cliffhangers includes what happened after the Season 1 finale, and the second includes what happened to a breakout character from the first season.

Marvel Has Two Cliffhangers to Clear Up From Wonder Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel

The biggest cliffhanger from the Wonder Man series is the major twist at the end. With the Department of Damage Control hunting down Simon Williams throughout the entire series and also forcing Trevor Slattery to work for them and pretend to be his friend, it was Trevor who betrayed DODC in the end. After Simon accidentally caused a major explosion with his powers, Trevor took responsibility and ended up locked away in the DODC Supermax Federal Penitentiary.

That led to the end when Wonder Man busted into the penitentiary and broke out Slattery. This was the biggest moment, as clearly Slattery is now an escaped convict. It is also assured that the DODC should know that Wonder Man helped break him out. There was also a moment in the series where it was hinted that Wonder Man might be a mutant, and that is another cliffhanger that was left hanging by Wonder Man’s cancellation.

Image Courtesy of Marvel

However, there was also a hilarious cliffhanger that will likely never be revealed. This was the cliffhanger asking what happened to Josh Gad. In the best episode of the season, “Doorman,” Gad starred as himself, as he worked with a man named DeMarr Davis, a man who was exposed to toxic waste from a Roxxon dumpster, which gives him the power to phase through solid matter by passing through another dimension. When he saves countless people from a club fire, including Gad, he becomes a celebrity, and Doorman ends up becoming a movie star thanks to Gad.

Of course, everything ends badly when Gad and Doorman use the powers to do real superpowered effects in their hit movie, Cash Grab, but in Cash Grab 2, when they tried it, Doorman lost control, and Gad never returned from the dimension. This ruined Davis’s life, and he is forever on the DODC watch list with orders never to use his powers again. However, Gad never returned, and the series never revealed what this other dimension was. Creators Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest did say that Gad is still alive, but he is lost inside Doorman.

Now that Marvel has cancelled Wonder Man, there are no scheduled plans to show what happened to Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery after the breakout, and Gad might never return to the real world in the MCU. While the worst part about Marvel cancelling Wonder Man was losing a fantastic TV series, these cliffhangers will just end up hanging like so many other MCU moments in the post-Avengers: Endgame world.