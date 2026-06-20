Every Toy Story Movie Ranked Worst to Best, (Including Toy Story 5)

Toy Story has been a fan-favorite Disney and Pixar franchise since it debuted in 1995, and if the reviews for Toy Story 5 and the movie’s current Rotten Tomatoes scores—93% with critics and 95% with audiences—are any indication, the popularity of these movies and the characters have not diminished with time. More than 30 years of popularity is certainly an impressive run, especially considering the fact that the franchise has now had four sequels.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, that prolonged success doesn’t mean that all five Toy Story movies are equally good. Arguably, none of the Toy Story movies have really been ‘bad,’ but there are certainly a few that completely outshine the rest. Of the Toy Story movies that have been made, including the brand-new movie Toy Story 5, here are all five, ranked from worst to best.

5) Toy Story 4

Toy Story 4 was a fairly big surprise when it was announced. Released in 2019, this movie came out nine years after its most recent predecessor, Toy Story 3, and while that gap in time wasn’t too shocking (the gap between Toy Story 2 and Toy Story 3 was actually 11 years), the storyline was. Toy Story 3 was an incredibly emotional movie that ended with Andy donating his toys to Bonnie and departing for college after saying, “Thanks, guys.” This truly felt like the perfect way to end the franchise, and it would have been a solid, tidy trilogy.

However, Toy Story 4 came along and offered a closer look at what the toys’ lives were like with Bonnie. That alone proved somewhat controversial, but the movie became much more so once it was revealed that Woody was going to be leaving his friends, instead staying with Bo Peep to help save abandoned toys. While this movie still wasn’t bad, and it actually currently has a better critic score (97%) than Toy Story 5 does on Rotten Tomatoes, it just didn’t have the same magic and heart of the others, and its ending was admittedly frustrating.

4) Toy Story 5

Toy Story 5, as the reviews and ratings have shown, is a good movie. It’s funny, emotional, profound, and all of the other good things that Toy Story movies always are. Yet, like Toy Story 4, this latest installment just doesn’t feel the same as the original three. This isn’t because the story focuses on Jessie—that was actually a welcome and well-executed change. Rather, this movie just makes it clear how much the story has changed over years.

For one, that includes the shift not only away from Andy but also away from several of the toys that are still part of the story, such as Rex, Mr. Potato Head, and Hamm. Of course, it’s going to be time to move on eventually, and kids who grew up with the original movies have to allow for a new generation of these stories. Even with that in mind, though, this new phase of the franchise can’t really compete with the originals.

3) Toy Story 3

As mentioned, Toy Story 3 gave audiences an incredibly emotional conclusion to the toys’ relationship with Andy. After Andy, now almost an adult, grappled for basically the entire movie with whether he should donate his toys, he ultimately decided that it was time to let another kid play with them. He therefore gave them to Bonnie, which led to his bittersweet goodbye to Woody, Buzz, and the toys he’d had since he was a kid. Even outside of that incredible ending, though Toy Story 3 was a brilliant installment.

After all, it was Toy Story 3 that gave audiences the incinerator scene—perhaps the single most horrifying, powerful scene in all of Toy Story. This undoubtedly makes Toy Story 3 the best addition after the original two, and it very much feels like the third in a trilogy, before the franchise shifts to a focus on Bonnie as the toys’ new kid. Toy Story 3 therefore certainly deserves its flowers, but it still doesn’t top the best two Toy Story movies.

2) Toy Story 2

Toy Story 2 was an absolutely incredible sequel, and it frankly comes very close to being the best Toy Story movie overall. Sequel movies are notoriously difficult, and Disney has certainly had issues with nailing sequel stories over the years. That is not true of Toy Story 2, though, which had the even more Herculean task of living up to its very beloved predecessor, Toy Story, and somehow met, if not exceeded, those expectations.

Toy Story 2 introduced Jessie and Bullseye, who ended up becoming critical parts of the franchise moving forward and (clearly) remain important and loved to this day. The movie also introduced perhaps the franchise’s best villain overall: Stinky Pete. Even more than Sid Phillips, Stinky Pete was the perfect hatable character, and he made the narrative feel so much bigger than it had in Toy Story. Toy Story 2 therefore deserves credit as one of the greatest movies in the franchise, but it still can’t top the single best.

1) Toy Story

Finally, the single greatest Toy Story movie overall has to be the original Toy Story. This movie is, obviously, the one that started it all, but even beyond being the first, Toy Story has a heart and classic touch to it that just can’t be beaten. The original characters are at their very best, the lines are iconic, the music is timeless, and the storyline is somehow both self-contained and intimate and also universal and profound.

Despite being a movie centered on toys, Toy Story really is about childhood, home, the passage of time, and a sense of belonging. It is perhaps for that reason that Toy Story had such a massive impact when it was first released and has endured in the decades since, bringing about an entire five-movie franchise that continues to be a fan favorite and box office success today. Given all of that, Toy Story must be considered the best overall in the larger Toy Story franchise.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!