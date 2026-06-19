Every Upcoming Pixar Movie Releasing After Toy Story 5

A few months after Hoppers, Pixar is back with another new release in the form of Toy Story 5. The latest installment in the studio’s flagship franchise is poised to be one of the biggest hits of the year, boasting widespread critical acclaim and record-breaking box office projections. After Elio became a rare Pixar box office bomb last summer, it’s nice to see the animation powerhouse get back on track in 2026. Hoppers had a successful run over the spring (scoring the best opening for an original animated movie since 2017), so with Toy Story 5, Pixar has a one-two punch illustrating it can still be a draw. That’s highly encouraging because Pixar has no plans to slow down.

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Toy Story 5 is Pixar’s final feature of 2026, but there are many more on the way. The studio is hard at work cooking up a nice mix of original titles and new sequels, striking a balance that will hopefully deliver a new slate of iconic hits over the next handful of years. As Pixar fans make plans to see Toy Story 5 on the big screen, here’s a look at all the upcoming Pixar movies releasing afterwards.

1) Gatto (March 5, 2027)

Several years after impressing audiences with Luca, director Enrico Casarosa is back with another Italian-set adventure. This time around, he’s doing a riff on gangster movies with Gatto. Featuring a voice cast that includes the likes of Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne, Gatto follows a black cat named Nero (Ruffalo), who, according to the official synopsis, is “indebted to a feline mob boss.” As he attempts to carve out a new life for himself, Nero embarks on a journey of self-discovery and makes an unlikely new friend along the way.

Ahead of Toy Story 5, Pixar unveiled the first teaser for Gatto. Like most Pixar teasers, it doesn’t shed much light on the story, but it does highlight the unique art style and a few of the characters (who are up to adorable cat hijinks). Interestingly, Disney moved Gatto from a summer release to early spring, the same window where Hoppers found some success. March could be the new landing spot for Pixar original movies for the time being, as it’s less competitive.

2) Incredibles 3 (June 16, 2028)

Since its debut in 2004, The Incredibles has been one of Pixar’s most popular properties, a fact further cemented by 2018’s Incredibles 2 bringing in over $1 billion worldwide. Superhero stories easily lend themselves to more follow-ups, so it’s no surprise the Parr family is set to return with a new adventure in a couple of years. It’s still too early to know specific plot details, but we do know some behind-the-scenes info.

Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the first two Incredibles installments, is only handling writing duties this time around. Taking over as helmsman is Peter Sohn, who previously called the shots on The Good Dinosaur and Elemental. Sohn’s track record as director is admittedly somewhat mixed (The Good Dinosaur flopped in theaters back in 2015), but Elemental proved to be a sleeper hit that caught on with audiences. Hopefully, he’s able to tap into what made Elemental work and inject some fresh life into the Incredibles series. Bird’s involvement as writer should also assuage any concerns, as his voice will continue to be a key part of the franchise.

4) Coco 2 (TBC)

Image Courtesy of Pixar

The original Coco is one of Pixar’s most beloved films of the 2010s, enthralling audiences with its gorgeous animation, emotional story, and creative exploration of the Day of the Dead. It received universal praise (including a pair of Oscar wins) and $823.2 million at the worldwide box office. While it tells a self-contained narrative that’s perfectly wrapped up by the time the credits roll, Coco was such a huge hit that even Pixar would be hard-pressed to leave it alone. As such, Coco 2 is one of the few sequels the studio has in development. Once again, the directing team of Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina will call the shots.

As of this writing, Coco 2 does not officially have a release date, but the safe money would be on it arriving in 2029. Pixar has a release date reserved for a mystery film in November 2029, which would be a great landing spot for Coco 2. The original Coco premiered over Thanksgiving back in 2017, so it would make sense for Disney and Pixar to stick to that window for the sequel, doing all they can to replicate the first film’s success. Coco is actually the last time a Pixar movie was released in November (most of the others since have been in March or June, with Soul premiering in December 2020).

Coco 2 isn’t the only in-development Pixar movie that’s waiting for an official release date. Earlier this year, around the time Hoppers was coming out, The Wall Street Journal published a report detailing other movies the studio is working on. One of the projects mentioned is a new installment in the Monsters, Inc. franchise. Plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being, so it’s unknown if this will be another prequel to the 2001 original (like 2013’s Monsters University) or be a long-awaited sequel that shows what Mike and Sulley got up to after their adventure with Boo.

In addition to Monsters, Inc. 3, Pixar has a couple of original films in the works. One is called Ono Ghost Market, which is said to be inspired by “Asian myths about supernatural bazaars where the living and dead interact.” The other is a first for the studio: a musical. The only thing that’s been confirmed about the musical so far is that it will be directed by Domee Shi, who previously helmed Turning Red and Elio. Over the past handful of years, Shi has started to establish herself as one of Pixar’s most creative voices (despite its disappointing box office, Elio is a high-quality sci-fi adventure), so it’ll be exciting to see her take a stab at something so different for Pixar.

6) Toy Story 6 (TBC)

Image Courtesy of Pixar

In contrast from the other films mentioned on this list, Toy Story 6 has not been officially announced or even mentioned in a trade report. However, based on comments made by the Toy Story 5 creative team, another installment of Pixar’s signature franchise is very much on the table. Director Andrew Stanton has mentioned the possibility of another film following Bonnie’s childhood before another kid potentially enters the equation. It doesn’t sound like Toy Story 6 is imminent; Pixar has historically been very patient with this series, taking several years between installments. But fans shouldn’t expect Pixar to close the book on Woody and Buzz yet.

Toy Story 5 is proving that there’s still plenty of life in the 31-year-old franchise. The latest sequel earned widely positive reviews, with many people praising Jessie’s promotion to main character status and the film’s timely story (the “toys vs. tech” angle was a winner). It’s also projected to break franchise box office records, demonstrating that audiences haven’t tired of the property yet. Pixar won’t move forward with something unless they’re supremely confident they have a story worth telling, though everything’s lining up for Toy Story 6 to eventually become a reality.

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