Who is Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Mystery Main Villain? 9 Biggest Theories, Ranked by Likelihood

According to Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s main villain remains a mystery even now. “The villain that we have in this movie – which is still very much a secret – is, I think, unlike anything we’ve seen in one of these movies before,” Holland recently said, confirming the true villain still hasn’t been leaked. That’s particularly impressive given Holland’s own reputation for being rather spoiler-happy.

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Brand New Day has no shortage of bad guys, although most viewers are assuming some appear in a montage: confirmed villains include the Hand, Tarantula, Boomerang, and the Scorpion. The recent trailer confirmed there’s a low-level X-Men villain in Brand New Day as well, proving this film has no shortage of adversaries and antagonists. But it increasingly feels as though Marvel is still concealing something, in amidst the plot about superhero mutations and Sadie Sink’s mystery character. Here are the ten biggest theories, ranked by likelihood.

The Spider-Queen

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First up, we have one of the wilder theories: the Spider-Queen. The comic book version is a character named Adriana Soria, a contemporary of Steve Rogers who went through the super-soldier program. Exposed to radiation in experiments at Bikini Atoll, she only escaped from an asylum in relatively recent years and launched a reign of terror. The Spider-Queen is strongly associated with genetic mutation, best known for the “Spider-Island” event in which she gave everybody in New York spider-powers – before mutating them into her own personal hive.

Spider-Man’s powers are mutating in Brand New Day, which certainly explains why the Queen is a popular theory. At the same time, though, it’s unclear how she’d tie into everything else happening in the film’s plot; it would need smart writing to link her in without it all feeling a little too disjointed. The possibility can’t be ruled out, but it feels a little too left-field to be likely, especially given the stakes here feel a little more intimate than “the latest bad guy who wants to take over the world.”

9. The Jackal

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Professor Miles Warren (aka the Jackal) has become a surprisingly popular theory online. The comic book version of the Jackal is a twisted geneticist who became obsessed with cloning Peter Parker. According to this theory, the Jackal is one of Bruce Banner’s fellow university lecturers, and he’s been experimenting with mutating DNA – perhaps helping Banner crack the technology he’s using to suppress the Hulk. But the Jackal has an agenda all his own, and is secretly responsible for Spider-Man’s mutating powers as well as mutants who are on the run from him.

It’s an attractive theory, but there’s just one problem: there’s absolutely nothing in the Brand New Day trailers to really hint at the Jackal. Nothing about this really matches his MO; while he has experimented with mutants in the past, he’s utterly obsessed with cloning. If the Jackal is indeed the villain of Brand New Day, he’s a sort of “In Name Only” villain who prefers genetic editing over cloning. As popular as this theory may be, it feels very unlikely indeed.

8. Mr. Sinister

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From one twisted geneticist to another (and yes, in the comics, Mr. Sinister and the Jackal do have connections). The comic book version of Mr. Sinister was a contemporary of Charles Darwin who became obsessed with the idea of advanced evolution leading to superhuman mutants. He fell in with the powerful Apocalypse, becoming functionally immortal as a result. Mr. Sinister is another genius when it comes to both genetic editing and cloning, and he’s been the main villain for several X-Men and Spider-Man team-ups. Fox’s X-Men movies planned to pivot to Sinister prior to the Disney buy-out, and there have been rumors Marvel intend to follow up on that idea.

Interestingly, there have indeed been comic book stories where Sinister’s consciousness became unmoored from physical form, switching from one host body to another. That makes him one of the more interesting theories, because he’d actually fit with the possession plotline as well as the mutations one. However, as with the Jackal, there’s simply no current evidence Sinister is in the film at all.

7. Mr. Negative

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We’re now moving on to theories that have a bit of a firmer foundation. A crime boss who pretends to be a philanthropist, Mr. Negative manipulates the minds of those around him, turning them into twisted versions of themselves; it’s not hard to imagine a version who twisted mutations, turning Spider-Man into more of a Man-Spider and even creating a whole new Hulk alter. Presenting himself to the world as a philanthropist, Mr. Negative is typically associated with the FEAST homeless shelter Aunt May supported in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so he’s also been quite well set up.

There have long been unsubstantiated rumors Mr. Negative is involved in Brand New Day, making this a particularly interesting possibility. Again, though, the problem remains that there’s no real evidence at this stage; we’ve seen nothing to directly link him into the film’s plot. That may well be smart marketing, but it would mean theories are based on little evidence.

6. Karma

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This one’s a little more left-field, but fits surprisingly well with everything we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Typically a member of the X-Men’s New Mutant team, Karma has the ability to possess others – matching up with everything we’ve seen about the mystery villain in trailers. Curiously, though, the hero made her first appearance in a Spider-Man-centric Marvel Team-Up issue when she attempted to possess Spider-Man. She and her brother – who shares her powers – were caught battling over their family.

Marvel’s never officially confirmed Sadie Sink is playing Jean Grey, so it’s possible she’s actually Karma. That said, my own instinct is that this one’s unlikely simply because it would involve a surely-controversial race swap, given Karma is Vietnamese in the comics. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if elements of Karma’s powerset and story are grafted on, while her trademark pink psi-effects (similar to Jean’s) have appeared on tie-in merchandise.

5. Shathra

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In the comics, Spider-Man’s introduction to the multiverse did not go well. He unwittingly drew the attention of a wasp-like predator named Shathra, who traveled the multiverse in an attempt to kill him. This was a time when Spider-Man’s powers were indeed mutating, his body responding to the presence of this mysterious, brutal threat. Shathra could easily weave into any story, with the villain simply emerging as a terrifying presence in the MCU. Given she’s a mystical force, that could manifest as possession.

This theory works well, drawing the street level action of Brand New Day into line with the Multiverse Saga and No Way Home‘s legacy. It would potentially help set Spider-Man up for his role as the Multiverse Saga continues, too, given these arcs revealed he’s a spider-totem created to help protect his timeline. Shathra would also be easily concealed by trailers, because most manifestations would be created through CGI.

4. Jean Grey

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Sadie Sink’s mystery character is hiding in the latest Brand New Day trailer, and most viewers believe she’s playing the MCU’s Jean Grey. A founding member of the original X-Men, Jean is expected to be a major player in the Mutant Saga, so that would make this film essential setup. But here’s the oddity; assuming Sink is indeed Jean, she appears to be an antagonist rather than an ally. That said, superhero first encounters do traditionally begin with a brawl before leading to a team-up, so marketing may well be very misleading indeed when it comes to this character.

At the same time, though, it seems unlikely this is who Holland is referring to. Sink’s role is clearly a big one, and the trailers have gone to great effort to set her up as an antagonist, so it doesn’t make sense that he’d say it has been missed so far. It is possible Sink isn’t actually playing Jean Grey at all, and that all this is misdirection; if so, she could still be the main villain. Marvel would need to make sure there was payoff for that, though, given the popularity of the Jean theory.

3. Tombstone

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This seems to be the year of Tombstone, given the gang boss is also set to appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Marvin Jones III is confirmed to play the role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but we know nothing about how Tombstone fits into the story. That in itself raises a lot of questions: if Marvel is hiding the Tombstone subplot, could the street-level villain – who often goes up against Spider-Man and the Punisher – be the mystery bad guy? It’s easy to see why this idea seems attractive.

The big problem, though, is that Tombstone doesn’t really fit with the rest of the story. He’s got precious little to do with genetic mutation, the Hand, or Jean Grey. In all honesty, it’s more reasonable to assume there’s a very different reason we haven’t seen much of him: he doesn’t have a major role, and is perhaps only glimpsed as Spider-Man beats down a range of bad guys in a montage.

2. Bruce Banner

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No, I don’t mean the Hulk. We know we’re finally getting a Spider-Man and Hulk showdown in Brand New Day, but this theory suggests Bruce Banner is the film’s mystery villain. To be fair, there are major clues here: there’s rank hypocrisy in Banner asking Peter how he’d decide which parts of a mutation to suppress, when he is himself using a DNA suppressor. In the comics, Banner has had several heel turns, including one occasion where he turned into a genuine mad scientist after successfully being separated from the Hulk. After all these years, Marvel could well decide now is the time for Bruce Banner to become a bad guy.

This would certainly be a smart twist, especially ahead of Avengers: Doomsday – which seems to be lifted from an arc where heroes did morally questionable things ahead of a timeline reset. At the moment, it feels like one of the more attractive theories, building on the sense of betrayal we’ve seen in Spider-Man’s life after No Way Home. Note that Banner’s DNA suppressor has a Stark Industries logo, suggesting he’s gone corporate and could well have his own agenda.

1. William Metzger

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The latest Brand New Day trailer confirmed The Severance‘s Tramell Tillman is playing William “Bill” Metzger. In the comics, he’s a low-level X-Men villain who heads up a group known as the Anti-Mutant Militia, and who helped establish the mutant-hunting Sentinel program. The MCU has turned him into the latest leader of Damage Control, a government department increasingly concerned with policing superhuman affairs. That certainly seems like perfect setup for a recurring villain role, so Brand New Day could be the beginning of that story.

According to this theory, Metzger is secretly running a mutant internment camp – perhaps using psychics like Jean Grey as “Hounds” to track them (an idea from the comics, where it was used by the Sentinels in an alternate future timeline). Jean escapes, and Metzger forges an alliance with Spider-Man to bring the mutant in, initially portraying her as a threat and a menace. The concept is certainly a smart one, and it would make for an effective heel turn, with Damage Control itself becoming the main villain – and the various psychic possessions in the trailer simply being Jean using her powers to defend herself.

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