Tom Holland Confirms Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Main Villain STILL Has Not Leaked

Despite Sony’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day marketing campaign being well underway, and just weeks left before the hotly anticipated MCU sequel lands in cinemas, one major detail is still officially a secret. We already know that Brand New Day includes classic Marvel villains Tombstone, Scorpion, Ramrod, Boomerang, and Tarantula, as well as The Hand, and the Savage Hulk (though it’s unlikely he’ll be a straightforward villain). The film’s official synopsis mentions a villain nobody can even see, and the trailers show some unseen force jumping between victims and possessing them, but nobody has yet accounted for what’s happening beyond speculation that Jean Grey is behind it. Well, it seems not.

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According to Tom Holland, who is currently in Berlin, the main villain of Brand New Day is still a secret and hasn’t leaked anywhere. Given the speculation around Jean Grey, and the number of villains we do know are in Destin Daniel Cretton’s movie, that’s both impressive and a shock. Holland said: “The villain that we have in this movie – which is still very much a secret – is, I think, unlike anything we’ve seen in one of these movies before.” It’s a fascinating reveal, given how much speculation there is around the movie, and it’s quite an achievement these days for such a big spoiler to be protected this close to release.

Tom Holland revealed today in Berlin that the main villain in SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY has not been leaked yet:



—“It’s still very much in secret.” pic.twitter.com/Z3kfCcxoZj — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) June 22, 2026

Wait, So Who is Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Villain?

There is, of course, the possibility that Tom Holland is showing off his media training skills and pretending the villain’s identity is not out there. We’ve been here before, of course, with Andrew Garfield claiming repeatedly that he wasn’t in No Way Home, and in another franchise, Benedict Cumberbatch adamantly swerving speculation that he was playing Khan in Star Trek: Into Darkness. There’s a lot riding on spoiler protections, so you shouldn’t just write that off. But then again, there is something strange about Brand New Day‘s marketing: the Jean Grey links feel too obvious, at this point, and her being a villain in her first appearance, without any phoenix build-up, is frankly illogical.

So what are the alternatives? It does still seem likely that Grey is involved, and is – perhaps under duress – behind some of the powers we’ve seen in the trailer. The idea of an anti-mutant organisation, which we also know is involved, thanks to Tramell Tillman’s William Metzger appearing, could very easily be a big hint of what’s happening to Jean. But then, again, that depends on Sadie Sink actually playing Jean Grey, and nobody can be entirely sure of that yet. And Metzger is neither superpowered nor invisible, so he doesn’t fit what’s been confirmed by the marketing materials.

Then there’s the wilder rumors: early on, there was a lot of chatter around Mr Negative appearing, and the trailers showing mind control powers being used would seem to fit there. But are we to believe that Brand New Day has cast someone worthy of playing such a significant villain, and absolutely nobody has any idea? I always hope for that kind of spoiler protection, but it isn’t exactly likely in this day and age. Other names like Spider Queen and the Jackal have also been thrown out, but neither seems likely. And honestly, it’s just great that there’s even any mysteries left to speculate on.

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