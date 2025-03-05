10 Filthy Disney Jokes That Went Over My Head as a Kid

For more than a hundred years, Disney has set the standard for family-friendly entertainment for countless people around the world. The studio’s magical, lighthearted, and often thoughtful stories have captivated audiences both young and old, and for good reason. By combining heartwarming storytelling, memorable characters, and stunning visuals, it’s no wonder that Disney has essentially cornered the market of all-ages cinema. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Lion King to Frozen, multiple generations – mine included – cite classic Disney movies as an essential part of their childhoods. The studio’s ability to appeal to both children and adults has made it a global powerhouse, with parents eagerly introducing their kids to the same classics they grew up loving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, while Disney is often considered the pinnacle of wholesome entertainment, the studio has also developed a knack for slipping in jokes that are anything but innocent. As kids, most of us were too dazzled by the whimsy, adventure, and catchy tunes to notice that there was a fair amount of risqué humor lurking beneath the surface of our favorite Disney movies. But after revisiting them as an adult, I’ve found myself doing a double-take and asking, “How did they get away with that in a G-rated movie?” So, if you’re in the mood to have your childhood ruined, here are 10 of the filthiest Disney jokes that totally went over my head as a kid.

Mia and Tia “Flashing” Lightning McQueen in Cars

Following a decisive win, Lightning McQueen encounters a group of fans and paparazzi, among them are a set of twins who profess their admiration for him. They do this by “flashing” their headlights in unison, to which Lightning responds dreamily, “I love being me.”

This may have seemed like an innocent display of automobile features, but as someone who’s been to more than a few rock concerts, I have a better idea of what “flashing” means.

Size Doesn’t Matter in Frozen

There’s a scene in Frozen when Kristoff is questioning Anna about her crush on Hans, with her gushing over every little thing about him. When Kristoff asks about his “foot size,” she says that “foot size doesn’t matter.”

Of course, as we all know, bringing up a man’s foot size in this context is a euphemism for the size of…something else.

Sid’s…Questionable…Toy in Toy Story

Sid is one of the worst Pixar characters, a young man with the disturbing habit of tearing apart his toys and putting them back together in bizarre ways. Woody meets this group of Frankenstein-esque toys, only to learn that they’re quite harmless despite their grotesque appearance.

However, look closely at that gang of misfit toys and you’ll see one that consists of a fishing hook with shapely legs. This is clearly an adult visual pun – the toy is a “hooker.”

Genie’s Honeymoon Joke in Aladdin and the King of Thieves

The film sees Aladdin and Jasmine as they tie the knot. However, the ceremony is interrupted by the Forty Thieves, and results in an elephant stampede, causing a minor earthquake. Genie responds with a not-very-kid-friendly remark: “I thought the Earth wasn’t supposed to move until the honeymoon.”

Robin Williams recorded many outtakes for Aladdin, many of which are comedy gold. I’m sure he didn’t censor himself when recording lines for this sequel, which may explain how this joke snuck its way into the final product.

Miss Piggy’s Lovers in Muppet Treasure Island

The Muppets take on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic adventure novel in this charming swashbuckling outing. Of course, since the Muppets have been known to flirt with bawdy humor on occasion, this film has its share of suggestive jokes. Chief among them is a gag that hints that Miss Piggy’s Benjamina Gunn has had her share of lovers, one of whom is Tim Curry’s Long John Silver.

But when she sees him, she exclaims, “Oh! Well… hello, Looooong John.” So why did she emphasize the “long” when saying his name? Either way, Kermit’s Captain Abraham Smollett responds with an understandable, “Oh, no! Him, too?”

Jane’s Blackboard Crush in Tarzan

Tarzan was one of my favorite Disney movies as a kid, but there’s one moment that I didn’t fully understand until I was an adult. After meeting Tarzan, Jane Porter sketches him on a blackboard to illustrate his animalistic features to her father. However, Jane begins to swoon over her drawing of the jungle hunk, to which her father says, “Oh. Shall I – ahem – leave you and the blackboard alone for a moment?” Naughty naughty, Disney.

Inappropriate Ads in Ralph Breaks The Internet

Ralph Breaks the Internet is packed with Easter Eggs, so of course it features a scene in which Ralph visits eBay and is bombarded with pop-up ads. One of those ads features an image of a middle-aged woman with text that reads “Sassy Housewives Wanna Meet You.”

While this ad is pretty innocent in its depiction, it implies something much more adult in real life. Even more weird is that the woman in the ad is Aunt Cass from Big Hero 6.

Kronk “Pitches a Tent” in The Emperor’s New Groove

During their hunt for Kuzco, Yzma and Kronk set up camp in the middle of the jungle. Yzma crashes in a large glamorous tent while Kronk is forced to spend the night in a tiny tent that does almost nothing to cover his large frame.

To my young mind, this was nothing more than a funny sight gag. But look closer at which part of Kronk’s body the little tent is covering and it becomes a pretty dirty innuendo.

Buzz Lightyear’s Arousal in Toy Story 2

Buzz is nervously trying to make his presence known to Jessie, but their awkward interaction is interrupted by Andy’s dog who’s begging to be let out. Jessie jumps on a toy car, careens down a race track, and launches herself onto the doorknob to let the pup out of Andy’s room.

It’s a wicked stunt that prompts Buzz to stare in admiration of the feisty cowgirl. He’s so taken by her that he unintentionally releases his wings. Fill in the blanks yourself.

Hercules’ Oedipal Review in Hercules

After spending a romantic day with Meg, Hercules gushes over how much fun he had with her. “Wow. What a day. First, that restaurant by the bay,” he says. “And then that, that play, that, that, that ‘Oedipus’ thing. Man, I thought I had problems.”

This is a reference to the ancient Greek play, Oedipus Rex. However, this isn’t just a nod to historical theatre – the play’s protagonist unintentionally murders his father and marries his own mother.

All of these films are available to stream on Disney+.

What are some filthy Disney jokes that went over your head as a kid? Let us know in the comments below!