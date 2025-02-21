10 Movies 2000s Kids Didn’t Realize Were Actually Filthy

If you were a kid in the 2000s, you were living in a golden age for family-friendly movies. This era included an impressive mix of animated blockbusters, live-action adaptations of classic kids’ books, and lighthearted comedies the whole family could enjoy. Pixar and DreamWorks released some of their most iconic films around this time, with Shrek, Monsters, Inc., and Finding Nemo as defining computer-animated films. This was also the time when thrilling fantasy franchises kicked off, such as the Harry Potter and The Chronicles of Narnia movies. Hollywood was really firing on all cylinders in the 2000s, making films that were fun for audiences of all ages. Or so we thought.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of us have put on a flick from our childhoods only to realize that they often featured jokes or gags that definitely weren’t meant for us at that age. From sly references to suggestive situations to outright raunchy gags, the following list highlights ten movies from the 2000s that, while rated for children, were far dirtier than anyone initially thought.

Cars (2006)

Cars is a G-rated Pixar movie – how could there be anything raunchy in this movie? Well, after Lightning McQueen wins a big race, he’s greeted by a crowd of adoring fans. Two of those fans are twins Mia and Tia, who show their love for Lighting by flashing him…their headlights. Because they’re anthropomorphic cars, this is something that likely went over most kids’ heads. But anyone who’s been to a rock concert or Mardi Gras probably got the real joke.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

The film opens with a seemingly innocent portrayal of how babies are “born” in Whoville, which sees them dropped off to awaiting parents in magical umbrella baskets. However, one father is taken aback by the new bundle of love, prompting him to turn to his wife and tell her that the newborn looks like her boss. Infidelity is a little too mature of a theme to introduce in an adaptation of a beloved Dr. Seuss book, don’t you think? Not to mention the infamous key party sequence.

Ratatouille (2007)

Again, how could a G-rated Pixar movie have any secretly raunchy jokes? Well, they managed to squeeze one in during the scene when Linguini tries to tell Colette about his rat friend Remy. However, he does it in a way that seems to imply he’s revealing something else. “I have a secret. It’s sort of disturbing,” he says to her. “I have this-this tiny, uh, little…” Luckily he’s able to finally spit it out, but those pauses hint at something much more, well, personal about himself.

Zootopia (2016)

Because of their cuteness, rabbits are often associated with all things wholesome. However, there’s one thing they’re known for that isn’t necessarily kid-friendly. During the scene when Officer Judy Hopps confronts Nick Wilde for tax evasion, she quickly calculates the amount he’s failed to pay, saying, “I am just a dumb bunny, but we are good at multiplying.” She may only be talking about doing math, but adults know exactly what type of “multiplying” rabbits are known for.

Toy Story 3 (2010)

After being mistakenly sent to a daycare center, Woody and the gang are under the tyranny of the deceptive Lotso. During one scene, Lotso physically takes the mouth off of Mrs. Potato Head’s face. This prompts her husband Mr. Potato Head to jump to her defense, yelling, “Nobody takes my wife’s mouth…except me!” So what exactly did he mean when he said this?

Madagascar (2005)

Only a handful of light swear words can be said in a PG-rated film. However, Chris Rock’s character, Marty the Zebra, managed to say a stronger swear word without actually saying it in the film. Instead of using profanity as an exclamation, Marty says, “Sugar honey iced tea!” No, that’s not the recipe for a delicious summertime tea; just look at the first letter of each word and take it from there.

Monster House (2006)

This computer-animated horror comedy perfectly blends thrills, humor, and heart. But there’s one exchange that’s sure to make adults raise their eyebrows. In this scene, Jenny points out the facial anatomy of the monster house and mentions its uvula, to which Chowder responds, “Oh, so it’s a girl house.” Jenny corrects him by stating that the uvula stimulates the gag reflex, but those of us who’ve taken sex ed know what he thought he heard.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

This third installment in the Ice Age series introduces us to Buck, a feisty one-eyed weasel with a penchant for taking down far larger animals. It’s a fun character who’s brilliantly voiced by Simon Pegg. But there’s one scene in which a story he tells pushes the boundaries of the PG rating; his tale involves him getting into a fight with a dinosaur, in which he says “I used a sharpened clam-shell to turn a T-Rex into a T-Rachel.” All of the male audience members who understood the joke immediately winced.

Cars 2 (2011)

Despite coming from the most wholesome studio on this list, Cars 2 delivers what is quite possibly the filthiest reference on this list. The antagonists in this film are the Lemons, a group of faulty cars that are determined to sabotage Lightning McQueen’s path to victory. One scene in the film sees them having a citrus-themed party – a “lemon party,” if you will. But this isn’t just a nod to the group’s namesake; it’s a nod to an X-rated photo that made the rounds on the internet back in the 2000s. It’s too graphic to describe here, and we highly recommend you don’t google it.

The Cat in the Hat (2003)

Hot off the box office success of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Hollywood set its sights on turning another Dr. Seuss book into a live-action film. However, it was a major flop among critics and audiences alike, many of whom took issue with the large number of innuendos in the film that just didn’t belong in a kids’ movie. One of the offending jokes involved the eponymous Cat picking up a gardening tool and calling it a “dirty hoe” before apologizing to it and leaning in for a French kiss.

Did you catch how filthy these movies were when you saw them as a kid? Let us know in the comments below!