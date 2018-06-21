When it comes to making full-realized, likable characters, few do it better than Pixar Animation, but not everyone can be likable. Some of their characters are awful by design (like a good villain, for example), while others are just flat-out annoying and probably not on purpose. We’ll make sure to differentiate which are which.

Now that The Incredibles 2 is around the corner, we’ll soon know if any of their new characters have these qualities, but until then, this list is comprised of everything that’s come before – The 10 Worst Pixar Characters!

10. Chick Hicks

Kicking off our list at No. 10 is Chick Hicks from Cars . While he might be one of the worst characters by default since he’s clearly the antagonist, he might have the best ‘stache in all of the Pixar flicks. And it takes a special kind of bravado to be a car with a mustache, but leave it to the great Michael Keaton to pull it off.

9. Heimlich

No. 9 is Heimlich from A Bug’s Life. S orry, but Heimlich is the worst, and you know it. You might be thinking we’re wrong about this, but you’re remembering this from your time as a child. Have you gone back and re-watched A Bug’s Life and not wished someone would step on Heimlich? It’s nearly impossible.

8. EVERY Human in Wall-E

No. 8 is a TIE, going to literally EVERY Human in Wall-E. All of them. Seriously, if you can get through this movie and not hate every human being by the end of it, you’re a better person than us.

7. Darla

6. Syndrome

5. Disgust

Coming in at No. 5 is Disgust from Inside Out. She’s literally the single most annoying trait of every pre-teen girl rolled into one character. How could she not make this list?

4. Randall

No. 4 is Randall from Monsters Inc. After watching Monsters University (the prequel to Monsters), one might surmise why Randall became such an underhanded slimeball. Does that make it better? Nope. Plus, he’s voiced by Steve Buscemi, and very few people do slimy better than Steve.

3. Lotso

2. Sid

1. Mater