10 Years After Everyone Had Clown Panic, Hulu Is Being Dominated by the Creepiest Trend of 2016

Stephen King has a lot to answer for. Although clowns have always had a strange and creepy history, it is hard to forget that in 1986 the horror author introduced the world to Pennywise, the ultimate nightmare in circus clothing to have appeared in fiction at that point. In the last 40 years, the number of people suffering coulrophobia has increased thanks to the arrival of more sadistic movie villains such as Art the Clown from Terrifier and dozens of lesser-known and increasingly maniacal imitations. Yet, scarier than any fictional clown are when the terrors of the big screen find their way into reality and people start to notice that there are clowns among them. That is the subject of Hulu‘s “Huluween” release of Clown Panic, a documentary film charting the rise of the 2016 trend that saw pockets of America caught in a wave of clown sightings that unnerved and traumatized thousands of people.

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While It turned up the dial on the public’s clown fears, King’s novel was inspired by real-life murderer John Wayne Gacy, the 1970s killer who became known as the Killer Clown after murdering at least 33 young men and boys between 1972 and 1978 in Chicago. So when people in clown costumes began appearing around the U.S. in 2016 and reports circulated of a creepy clown attempting to lure a young boy into the woods in Greenville, South Carolina, it did not take long for the internet to take over and turn the incident into a terrifying trend. The number of incidents reported quickly escalated, with dozens of images and videos of clowns lurking behind trees and around corners circulating on social media. Most of these originate from those looking to jump on a viral trend and others wanting to promote their longer independent movie projects and even businesses. But there was also a much darker side to the trend.

Clown Panic Reminds Us of How Pranks are Not Always Funny

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Seeing a few people dressed as clowns is not something that should create a movement that is almost like the creation of a cult with people just wanting to be part of the story. Yet that is what happened with 2016’s clown trend, as social media creators saw the level of interest in videos of creepy clown sightings and instantly jumped to making their own. Behind the idea of quick monetization, through, was the impact these pranks had on real lives that was not considered by many of those taking part. As the number of clown sightings grew, including reports of people dressed as clowns following children to school, taunting police, and stalking streets at night, the reaction saw schools being put into lockdown, task forces being assigned to specifically arrest those causing breaches of the peace, and even saw mobs of people “hunting” clowns in small suburbs. In the midst of the craze, one of the darkest moments came when a young boy with a clown mask resting on his head was stabbed by a neighbor with an irrational fear of clowns, with the man being sentences to up to 40 years in jail for the crime.

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Now, Clown Panic is bringing back all the memories of the 10 year old trend and clearly striking a nostalgic chord on Hulu. The film has been at the #1 spot for a few days among the many other classic and modern Halloween offerings the platform has to offer this spooky season. While reviews of the movie have been mixed, with some questioning the need to revive the idea that running around small towns dressed as a clown can get you ten minutes of airtime, the documentary sheds light on all aspects of the trend, from the pranks to the hard to watch accounts of those who did not come through the incident without becoming a casualty of it either physically or mentally. For those who are not great with clowns, you may want to steer clear, but for everyone else, Clown Panic could be a good alternative to the movies you have watched dozens of times before this Halloween.

How are you with clowns? Were you one of the places that saw the trend cause chaos, or did you escape the clown invasion of 2016? Let us know in the comments.