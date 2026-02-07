A Massively Underrated 2025 Slasher Movies is Headed to Hulu

February isn’t exactly a month that most people think about when they think about the horror genre. After all, February has Valentine’s Day so, if anything, it’s a month associated with romance and love and streaming programming is typically updated accordingly, leaving October and Halloween for thrills, chills, and slashers. But romance isn’t for everyone and for those who consider spooky season a feeling rather than dates on the calendar, Hulu has you covered with the arrival of a massively underappreciated slasher flick.

Coming to Hulu on February 10th, Clown in a Cornfield is a 2025 horror film that somehow managed to slip under most moviegoers radars when it was released last May, but the Eli Craig directed film, despite a brief theatrical release, managed to be a bit of a box office hit and is a movie that definitely deserves a chance to shine on streaming.

Clown In a Cornfield Doesn’t Push Any Boundaries, But It’s a Ton of Fun

Clown in a Cornfield is a pretty straightforward slasher film. The film follows a young woman, Quinn, who comes to a small Missouri town with her father looking for a fresh start. However, they soon find that the town is dealing with hard times after an important local factory burned down in a fire, prompting the townsfolk to fight amongst themselves. When things reach their breaking point, things take a turn for the worse when a creepy, sinister, grinning clown who happens to be the factory’s mascot emerges from the area’s cornfields and starts killing people.

Part of what makes Clown in a Cornfield such a good watch is that it doesn’t have to make a ton of sense. While there is an actual explanation for why the clown, Frendo, is murdering people, it’s really more of an afterthought to the chaos. Many of the characters in the film are borderline unlikeable which makes the murder and mayhem a little satisfying if not gory and bloody. There is also the visual humor in the film. Some of the scenes have some genuinely funny not quite sight gags as various townsfolk are chased by Frendos. It’s just a good slasher film that doesn’t require you to think too deeply about what it is about while enjoying the murderous mayhem for a solid 96 minutes. Even better, while the film has a satisfying ending, it also leaves things open for a possible sequel which is great because the Adam Cesare novel the film is based on does, in fact, have a sequel and a third novel as well.

Clown in a Cornfield hits Hulu February 10th.

