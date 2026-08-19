Laika Does Stop-Motion Magic in Wildwood Breathtaking Trailer – Watch It Now

For the past two decades, Laika has crafted some of the most visually inventive films of the 21st century through stop-motion, believing in the painstaking frame-to-frame process that makes their movies so unique. The Oregon-based studio built that reputation through Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings, and Missing Link, a run of five consecutive theatrical features that charmed audiences and critics alike. Now, , the studio is preparing to return to theaters with Wildwood, an adaptation of Colin Meloy and Carson Ellis’s beloved fantasy novel directed by Laika’s own Travis Knight.

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Laika has released a new trailer for Wildwood, revealing the epic scope of its story. The footage opens on a flashback centered on Alexandra (voiced by Carey Mulligan), a mother whose grief begins the moment her son falls from a cliff into the nearby forest. In the present day, Prue McKeel (voiced by Peyton Elizabeth Lee) suffers a parallel tragedy when her baby brother is abducted by a murder of crows and carried into those same woods. Apparently, Alexandra is behind the kidnapping, a fact Prue doesn’t seem to know. The trailer tracks Prue as she pushes into the Impassable Wilderness, receiving aid from wild human clans while clashing with hostile anthropomorphic animals along the way. There’s also a war going on between humans and animals, although we never learn why these groups are fighting or exactly how the epic layer of the story will mesh with Prue’s quest.

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The trailer’s biggest selling point, though, is the sheer craft on display. Every character on screen, from the human cast to the forest’s beasts and birds, is brought to life entirely in stop-motion. However, some sequences are so fluid that it’s genuinely hard to believe they were shot with physical puppets rather than through regular digital animation. That illusion only gets more impressive during the trailer’s large-scale battle sequences, which feature hundreds of characters in motion at once. Pulling off that scale in stop-motion means Laika’s animators had to manually reposition every single puppet in those crowded scenes, for every single frame. Still, the result is nothing short of breathtaking, and there’s no question Wildwood is special.

You Should Be Excited About Wildwood

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Wildwood marks a full-circle moment for Travis Knight. The son of Nike co-founder Phil Knight, Travis joined the studio as an animator after his father acquired the failing Will Vinton Studios and rebuilt it as Laika. He rose through the ranks to become the studio’s president and CEO before stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut, Kubo and the Two Strings, which earned Laika’s fourth consecutive Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, following Coraline, ParaNorman, and The Boxtrolls. Knight later ventured into live action with Bumblebee and this year’s Masters of the Universe, but Wildwood brings him back to stop-motion. His longtime collaborator Chris Butler, who wrote ParaNorman and Missing Link and contributed to the Masters of the Universe script, adapted Meloy and Ellis’s novel for the screen, which means Wildwood is using Laika’s top talent.

Wildwood carries the pressure set by Missing Link, which also got an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, five consecutive for the studio and one for every feature Laika has released to date. There’s no room for mistakes, and Wildwood is expected to be one of the best animated features of the decade. The film also boasts one of Laika’s largest ensembles to date, led by Lee and Jacob Tremblay as Curtis Mehlberg, Prue’s classmate and reluctant partner in the search for her brother. The supporting cast also includes Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Jemaine Clement, Jake Johnson, Amandla Stenberg, Awkwafina, Richard E. Grant, Maya Erskine, Charlie Day, Tom Waits, and Marc Evan Jackson.

Wildwood is scheduled to open in theaters nationwide on October 23, 2026.