Top 2019 Movie Stars Salaries Revealed

After the release of last weekend’s Avengers: Endgame, the 2019 year of movies has reached a pretty massive fever-pitch. But as those who keep up with the industry surely know, there are plenty of high-profile projects headed to a multiplex in the next year or so — and with that, some pretty impressive salaries.

Variety recently published a list of 2019’s biggest movie star salaries, which features quite a lot of genre favorites. Comic book movies like Birds of Prey, Joker, and Wonder Woman 1984 all take some pretty varied spots on the list, as do horror sequels like It: Chapter 2 and A Quiet Place 2. And of course, the next year of action blockbusters factor in as well, including Fast and the Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, Charlie’s Angels, and Bad Boys For Life.

$2.5 Million – Jessica Chastain, IT: Chapter Two

At the start of the list is Jessica Chastain, who will be portraying an older version of Beverly March in this September’s IT: Chapter Two. According to the report, Chastain will be earning $2.5 million for Warner Bros.’ upcoming horror sequel.

Because every 27 years evil revisits the town of Derry, Maine, IT: Chapter Two brings the characters—who’ve long since gone their separate ways—back together as adults, nearly three decades after the events of the first film.

The film will also star James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Bill Skarsgard.

It: Chapter Two will debut on September 6th.

$4.5 Million – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Next on the list is another one of Warner Bros.’ 2019 outputs, with Joaquin Phoenix’s highly-anticipated turn in Joker. The report claims that Phoenix earned $4.5 million for his gig as the clown prince of crime, which makes sense seeing as Joker has been a fairly low-budget film to begin with.

Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.

The film will also star Zazie Beetz, Robert De Niro, Frances Conroy, Bryan Tyree-Henry, and Marc Maron.

Joker will arrive in theaters on October 4th.

$6 Million – Martin Lawrence, Bad Boys For Life

Bad Boys For Life is far from the first time that Martin Lawrence has stepped into the role of Marcus Burnett, and it looks like his payday might reflect that. Lawrence will reportedly be earning $6 million for the long-awaited reprisal of his role.

This installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike.

The film will also star Will Smith, Jacob Scipio, Charles Melton, Vanessa Hudgens, and DJ Khaled.

Bad Boys For Life will arrive on January 17th, 2020.

$7 Million – Kristen Stewart, Charlie’s Angels

Kristen Stewart is headed to her next big franchise with the Charlie’s Angels reboot, and earning quite a payday in the process. The former Twilight and Snow White and the Huntsman star will reportedly be airing $7 million for the role.

Charlie’s Angels have always provided security and investigative skills to private clients, and now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally, with the smartest, most fearless, most highly trained women all over the globe – multiple teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs across the world. When a young systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, these Angels are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect us all.

Co-starring in the film are Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, with appearances from Sam Claflin, Noah Centineo, Djimon Hounsou, Elizabeth Banks and Patrick Stewart.

Charlie’s Angels will arrive in theaters on November 15th.

$8 Million – Ben Affleck, Triple Frontier

The only film on this list that’s already been released is Netflix’s Triple Frontier, and it looks like one of its stars earned quite a big check. Ben Affleck, who played Tom “Redfly” Davis in the film, reportedly earned $8 million for the job.

Five former Special Forces operatives reunite to plan a heist in a sparsely populated multi-border zone of South America. For the first time in their prestigious careers these unsung heroes undertake this dangerous mission for self instead of country. But when events take an unexpected turn and threaten to spiral out of control, their skills, their loyalties and their morals are pushed to a breaking point in an epic battle for survival.

The film also stars Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Adria Arjona.

Triple Frontier is now available to stream on Netflix.

$8 Million – Idris Elba, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

The first of several Hobbs and Shaw mentions on this list is Idris Elba, who will be playing the film’s antagonist, Brixton Lore. The report claims that Elba will be cutting an $8 million paycheck for the role.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Starring in the film Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham (more on both of them in a bit), as well as Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Helen Mirren, and Keanu Reeves.

Hobbs and Shaw will debut in theaters on August 2nd.

$9-10 Million – Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey

Up next on the list is Margot Robbie, who is set to reprise her role as Harley Quinn in next year’s Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Robbie, who also serves as a producer on the female-led ensemble film, will reportedly be earning between $9-10 million.

After splitting up with The Joker, Harley Quinn and three other female superheroes – Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya – come together to save the life of a little girl (Cassandra Cain) from an evil crime lord.

The film will also star Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor, and Chris Messina.

Birds of Prey will arrive in theaters on February 7, 2020.

$10 Million – Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman 1984

Also on the list is another DCEU darling, with Gal Gadot reportedly earning $10 Million to star in Wonder Woman 1984. Given the previous reports that indicated she made $300,000 for the first Wonder Woman movie, it’s safe to say that this is a pretty massive upgrade.

The plot of the highly-anticipated sequel still remains under wraps, but fans know that it will follow a previously-unseen adventure for Diana Prince, as she goes toe-to-toe with Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah in the 1980s.

The film will also star Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 will arrive in theaters on June 5, 2020.

$10 Million – Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Also reportedly earning $10 million each for their upcoming gig are Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Leonardo Dicaprio and Brad Pitt.

The film follows a faded TV actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

The film will also star Marot Robbie, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, Kurt Russell, James Marsden, and Luke Perry.

$12-13 Million – Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place 2

Next on the list is Emily Blunt, who will be returning as Evelyn Abbott in the currently-untitled sequel for A Quiet Place.

The film does not currently have an official synopsis or major details, but Blunt’s real-life husband John Krasinski will return to direct, and Cillian Murphy is in talks to appear.

A Quiet Place 2 is expected to be released on May 15, 2020.

$12-14 Million – Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

Also earning a $12+ million paycheck is Tom Cruise, who will be returning to his iconic role of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick.

The film will reportedly feature a new adventure involving Maverick and Iceman, as well as a series of new pilot trainees, including the son of Maverick’s late partner, Goose.

Also starring in the film are Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, Jon Hamm, and Ed Harris.

$13 Million – Jason Statham, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

Sandwiched between Cruise’s potential Top Gun: Maverick salary is the payday that Jason Statham will reportedly be getting for Hobbs and Shaw. According to the report, the former Crank star will be earning $13 million for the latest reprisal of his role.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Starring in the film are the aforementioned Idris Elba, Dwayne Johnson, Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Helen Mirren, and Keanu Reeves.

Hobbs and Shaw will debut in theaters on August 2nd.

$17 Million – Will Smith, Bad Boys For Life

Also reprising his Bad Boys role in Bad Boys For Life is Will Smith, who reportedly be earning a much higher payday in the process. The report claims that Smith will be earning almost $11 million more than co-star Martin Lawrence, with a payday of $17 million.

This installment centers on the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team’s attempt to take down Armando Armas, head of a drug cartel. Armando is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature. He is committed to the work of the cartel and is dispatched by his mother to kill Mike.

The film will also star the aforementioned Martin Lawrence, Jacob Scipio, Charles Melton, Vanessa Hudgens, and DJ Khaled.

Bad Boys For Life will arrive on January 17th, 2020.

$20 Million – Robert Downey Jr., The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle

One of the highest entries in the list is MCU star Robert Downey Jr., who will be lending his talents to another new franchise in The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. The report claims that Downey will be getting a payday of $20 million for playing the titular role, of a physician who learns he can talk to animals.

The film will also star Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, John Cena, Marion Cotillard, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, Rami Malek, and Kumail Nanjiani.

The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle will arrive on January 17, 2020.

$20 Million – Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw

Second-to-last on the list is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who will be earning a $20 million paycheck for reprising his role as Luke Hobbs in Hobbs and Shaw.

Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs, a loyal agent of America’s Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw, a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down. But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent, who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.

Starring in the film are the aforementioned Jason Statham and Idris Elba, as well as Vanessa Kirby, Roman Reigns, Helen Mirren, and Keanu Reeves.

Hobbs and Shaw will debut in theaters on August 2nd.

$27 Million – Ryan Reynolds, Six Underground

At the very top of the list is Ryan Reynolds, who will reportedly be airing a $27 million paycheck for Michael Bay’s Netflix film, Six Underground.

The film tells the story of 6 billionaires who form a vigilante squad by faking their deaths to take down notorious criminals.

The film will also star Dave Franco, Corey Hawkins, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Dave Franco, Adria Arjona, Ben Hardy, and Melanie Laurent.

Six Underground does not currently have a release date.