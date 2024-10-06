The Haunting of Hill House Creator's Certified-Fresh Horror Movie Returns to Streaming After Disappearance

Mike Flanagan's The Life of Chuck recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival to positive reviews and, soon after, was acquired by Neon for theatrical release next November. When it arrives next year, it will be the latest offering from the filmmaker behind movies such as Doctor Sleep and series such as The Fall of the House of Usher and The Haunting of Hill House, but he's also the co-writer and director of 2016's Hush. The critically acclaimed film has become something of horror classic and had been available on Netflix for seven years before disappearing from the streamer in 2023. Now, Hush is available to stream once again.

As of October 1st, Hush is available to stream on Shudder. Hush was co-written by Flanagan and Kate Siegel with Flanagan directing. The film follows the story of Maddie (Siegel), a deaf horror author who lost the ability to both hear and speak when she was a teenager. Following the success of her novel, Maddie moves away from New York City to a remote house in the woods with her cat but soon finds herself in a fight for survival when a masked killer appears. The film also stars John Gallagher, Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emma Graves.

Hush being available on Shudder is just the latest "news" regarding the film, which has a 93 percent "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes. Last month it was announced that the film would be getting its first ever physical release on November 26th. It was also recently released for the first time on Digital — which means that if you aren't subscribed to Shudder, you can still watch the film. You'll just need to wait a few more weeks to purchase it on physical media or will have to go to buy or rent it on Prime Video or other video on demand platforms.

"Hush is one of the projects that is closest to my heart, and I cannot think of a better home than Shout! I'm so glad that people will finally be able to rent or purchase the film digitally," Flanagan said when it was announced that the film would be getting physical release in November.

Additionally, if for some reason you're a fan of Midnight Mass, Flanagan's 2021 Netflix series, and you haven't seen Hush yet, you should. The film has a little bit of a tie to the series — Midnight Mass is the name of Maddie's novel in the movie.

"The first time I heard about Midnight Mass was when we were making Hush," Siegel said in 2021. "Because it was a low-budget movie, we needed a story that Maddie, the main character could write- she's an author in the story. We needed a book that wouldn't cost us any money. We didn't have to buy the rights to anything. Mike was like, 'Oh, I have this now-defunct idea for a novel called Midnight Mass. I have three chapters written. We can use that so we can use those pages, and we can use that story."

She added, "We used it. If you look, there's a screengrab in Hush where you're looking at Maddie's computer screen and it says, 'The red and blue lights of the cop car twinkle off the Jesus fish.; That's the first shot of Midnight Mass, which is, for those of you who haven't read anything about it, a series about a small fishing community on an island that is very insular, and they have closed ranks. Then, a young priest arrives at the church and miracles begin to happen."

