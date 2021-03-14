Watch: Robert Downey Jr. Gets Slimed During Favorite Movie Actor Win at 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

Robert Downey Jr. could talk to animals in Dolittle, but he couldn't talk his way out of getting slimed when accepting his award for Favorite Movie Actor at the 2021 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. The six-time Kids' Choice-nominated actor, who was awarded his first Orange Blimp Award in 2013 when he was voted "Favorite Male Butt-Kicker" for his role as Tony Stark in Iron Man 3, also appeared during last year's virtual ceremony when he reunited with the cast of the Favorite Movie Award-winning Avengers: Endgame. After his 2020 nomination for Favorite Superhero — a prize awarded to Spider-Man star Tom Holland — Downey won Favorite Movie Actor when presented with the award by Tiffany Haddish at the 2021 KCAs:

Thanking Universal Pictures, his wife and producing partner Susan Downey, and Nickelodeon, Downey also made special mention to "all the kids that saw Dolittle and voted."

"Frankly, I'm amazed how you young folks have handled the last bunch of months with such courage and flexibility. I think you've got beautiful days ahead, and I am proud — honestly proud — to entertain you," Downey said in his acceptance speech for Dolittle. "Shout out to my co-stars Carmel [Laniado] and Harry [Collett], and special mention to my son Exton, who can make a sipping straw that is nine-feet long, and my darling daughter Avery who sometimes thinks she's a cat named Mary."

Seconds before being slimed, the well-dressed Downey quipped: "Lastly, I like to thank my friends at Giorgio Armani for loaning me ... this lovely suit, which I'm going to dry clean, and upcycle, and together we will make the world a greener place. Clearly, I've done my part."

Downey was awarded Favorite Actor over nominees Jim Carrey (Dr. Robotnik, Sonic the Hedgehog), Will Ferrell (Lars Erickssong, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Alexander Hamilton, Hamilton), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman 1984), and Adam Sandler (Hubie Dubois, Hubie Halloween).

Dolittle was also nominated in the Favorite Movie category, where it competed against Hamilton, Hubie Halloween, Mulan, Sonic the Hedgehog, and Wonder Woman 1984.