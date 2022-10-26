2022 People's Choice Awards Nominees Include The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, and more
The People's Choice Awards 2022 is almost here and there are some familiar faces among the nominees. The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, and more are being recognized for their performance this year. Kenan Thompson hosts the festivities this year on NBC and E!. December 6th will see a bunch of your television favorites looking to bring home the hardware alongside the best in movies. We have a bunch of the categories broken down below. But, here are some of the highlights before that!
The "Best Movie" category is a little bit stacked this year. Top Gun: Maverick should be a favorite but it's flanked by the MCU in Doctor Strange and Thor: Love and Thunder. Matt Reeves' The Batman will also have to be dealt with. Comedy fans will see Hocus Pocus 2 taking on The Lost City and Fire Island as they jostle for honors. The hierarchy of power in the People's Choice Awards could change with Black Adam up for best action movie along with the other superhero films. Horror has a real shot at bringing home the drama award with Nope, Halloween Ends and Scream all in contention. Check out more of these categories down below!
Action Movie Star
- Chris Hemsworth, "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- Chris Pratt, "Jurassic World Dominion"
- Dwayne Johnson, "Black Adam"
- Elizabeth Olsen, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- Joey King, "Bullet Train"
- Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Viola Davis, "The Woman King"
- Zöe Kravitz, "The Batman"
Comedy Movie Star
- Adam Sandler, "Hustle"
- Channing Tatum, "The Lost City"
- Jennifer Garner, "The Adam Project"
- Jennifer Lopez, "Marry Me"
- Julia Roberts, "Ticket to Paradise"
- Queen Latifah, "Hustle"
- Ryan Reynolds, "The Adam Project"
- Sandra Bullock, "The Lost City"
Female Movie Star
- Elizabeth Olsen, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- Gal Gadot, "Death on the Nile"
- Jennifer Garner, "The Adam Project"
- Jennifer Lopez, "Marry Me"
- Joey King, "Bullet Train"
- Keke Palmer, "Nope"
- Queen Latifa, "Hustle"
- Viola Davis, "The Woman King"
Male Movie Star
- Brad Pitt, "Bullet Train"
- Chris Hemsworth, "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- Chris Pratt, " Jurassic World Dominion"
- Daniel Kaluuya, "Nope"
- Dwayne Johnson, "Black Adam"
- Miles Teller, "Top Gun: Maverick"
- Ryan Reynolds, "The Adam Project"
- Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"
Action Movie
- "Black Adam"
- "Bullet Train"
- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- "Jurassic World Dominion"
- "The Batman"
- "The Woman King"
- "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"
Drama Movie
- "Nope"
- "Death on the Nile"
- "Don't Worry Darling"
- "Elvis"
- "Halloween Ends"
- "Luckiest Girl Alive"
- "Scream"
- "Where the Crawdads Sing"
Comedy Movie
- "Fire Island"
- "Hustle"
- "Hocus Pocus 2"
- "Marry Me"
- "Senior Year"
- "The Adam Project"
- "The Lost City"
- "Ticket to Paradise"
Best Movie
- "Bullet Train"
- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"
- "Elvis"
- "Jurassic World Dominion"
- "Nope"
- "The Batman"
- "Thor: Love and Thunder"
- "Top Gun: Maverick"