2022 People's Choice Awards Nominees Include The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, and more

The People's Choice Awards 2022 is almost here and there are some familiar faces among the nominees. The Batman, Doctor Strange 2, and more are being recognized for their performance this year. Kenan Thompson hosts the festivities this year on NBC and E!. December 6th will see a bunch of your television favorites looking to bring home the hardware alongside the best in movies. We have a bunch of the categories broken down below. But, here are some of the highlights before that!

The "Best Movie" category is a little bit stacked this year. Top Gun: Maverick should be a favorite but it's flanked by the MCU in Doctor Strange and Thor: Love and Thunder. Matt Reeves' The Batman will also have to be dealt with. Comedy fans will see Hocus Pocus 2 taking on The Lost City and Fire Island as they jostle for honors. The hierarchy of power in the People's Choice Awards could change with Black Adam up for best action movie along with the other superhero films. Horror has a real shot at bringing home the drama award with Nope, Halloween Ends and Scream all in contention. Check out more of these categories down below!

Today's the day! Cast your votes for the winners of this year's People's Choice Awards! ✅ #PCAs https://t.co/u62E06hS4r pic.twitter.com/gXcUSWAwXM — People's Choice (@peopleschoice) October 26, 2022

What movie do you think is going to clean up at the awards? Let us know down in the comments!