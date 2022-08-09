Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson to Host 2022 Emmy Awards

Kenan Thompson is on deck to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The show is going down on NBC and Peacock. Variety reports that the longtime SNL cast member and creative force has been tabbed for the responsibility. Emmy producers Done+Dusted and Reggie Hudlin searched around for the right host and landed on Thompson. He's the longes-running cast member in the show's history. September 12th will see the Saturday Night Live icon take the stage for an event that will be simulcast on Peacock. NBCUniversal is very proud to have Thompson be the man up on the stage. He's been super busy the last few years hosting both the 2021 Kids' Choice Awards and the 47th People's Choice Awards. He follows after other SNL friendly faces like Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon. Back in 2018, Colin Jost and Michael Che ended up on-stage as the hosts too.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC – my longtime network family – makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

"Kenan is well-regarded as one of funniest, likeable and accomplished performers of the last two decades and his tenure on 'Saturday Night Live' speaks for itself," said Jen Neal, exec VP of Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. "We know he'll bring an excitement and professionalism to the Emmy Awards that a show of this stature deserves."

Not too long ago, Chance the Rapper spoke tot he SNL veteran about what keeps him coming back for more. Kenan said at SXSW that there's just something about that studio environment.

"We're on Season 46 right now — I've been there for 17 [years]," he began. "It's a wild place! That's why I am never in a rush to leave because I have never seen anything like it and number two, there aren't many live shows left. It never gets old because it's sketch comedy and it changes every week."

"You were either a child actor in movies…or you just were a TV kid and that's all you did," Thompson added. "You aren't a working person that goes from job to job to job and just has a career. That was a new-ish type of thing. Our generation was focused on getting other jobs and other gigs."

Will you be watching him host the show? Let us know down in the comments!